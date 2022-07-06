Brazilian company, “sister” of LOUD, launches blockchain game for mobile – Money Times

A Mononomyto, studio Brazilian of games for the mobile market and sister company of LOUD, announced this Thursday (30) its first game title in blockchain.

Gunstars aims to be a free-to-play third-person shooter “battle royale” that seeks to bring about an internal economy through exclusive rewards, collection and transactions of NFTs between players.

Gameplay includes the ability to explore combat arenas to collect supplies and weapons, surviving “battles” with up to 36 players.

The game is built on the blockchain of Solana (SOL)and currently has its own marketplace on the platform where items are traded in SOL.

Rafael Costa, founder of Monomyoto, comments that the company moved more than BRL 153 billion in the last year, and the debut of LOUD’s sister company in the NFTs market has an “even greater” purpose.

For him, the purpose is to integrate this niche market with a popular industry, such as mobile games, and to make it possible for the general public to learn more about digital assets, offering negotiation power independent of its own. match.

Another novelty announced in the game are the interactive experiences, which connect fans and content creators, in which players can control their idols who are in the game as legends.

One of the examples of this is the release of LOUD characters in NFT for all wallets for free.

“In addition to the gameplay experience, we wanted to expand the possibilities, so we included Babi and Joker, both LOUD players, as legends in Gunstars. One to bring the community closer to their favorite creators who stand out in the gaming environment so they can also serve as an example for other creators who want to participate and grow together with the project”, explains Costa.

For Victor Augusto – the Joker – streamer and influencer at LOUD, who started his career playing mobile games, the format is accessible and doesn’t lose anything to computers.

“Mobile games [para celular] they have a very positive impact and reach, because they reach people much easier. This shows that you don’t need a big structure with a computer to play and have fun. Being a reference within the game with the opportunity to become a player’s favorite character is a great achievement as a professional in the area”, he concludes.

A new era of blockchain gaming?

One of the issues being addressed frequently in the blockchain gaming industry is the sustainability of the economy through more fun gameplay.

In addition to this thesis being frequently featured in Consensus 2022 lectures, Jason Brink, president of blockchain Gala Games, said in a conversation with Crypto Times who also believe in this idea.

For him, many of the blockchain games that failed were already doomed to that fate. He reinforces that, developers try to get the attention of players with high incomes, and forget about the part that really matters: the game itself.

“I don’t think the developers of Axie Infinity (AXS) were expecting thousands of Filipinos to jump into the game, collect the tokens and sell them in droves soon after,” Brink tells Crypto Times.

However, the president of Gala Games also said in the conversation that the trend for the future of blockchain gaming is also towards greater decentralization, and the power of ownership delivered to the player.

In commenting on the launch of Gunstar, Rafael Costa, comments that he wants the community and the player base, first and foremost, to have fun.

“Good games focused on player experience generate the possibility of sustainable financial gains. This is our goal”, comments Costa.

The game was made available starting this Thursday for all Latin American countries through the App Store and Play Store,

As announced, Gunstar also intends to encourage hyper-customization of avatars through unique gear, clothing, hairstyles, expressions and collectibles.

The wording of Crypto Times got early access to the game and was able to bring some first impressions:

The gameplay is very similar to any other game in the “battle royale” genre. Anyone who has played “Pubg”, “Fortnite” for mobile or any other similar will not find it difficult to adapt.

The game’s graphics and designs are fun and cheerfully colorful. The game mechanics are simple and, at first, there doesn’t seem to be any crashes. There are daily rewards that can be used as tools to keep the user active in the game.

