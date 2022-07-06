Brazilian pilot flies near Ukraine and comments on the plane’s loss of GPS signal





A Brazilian commander, already well known for his videos published on a YouTube channel, returned to comment on his routine in the skies, and this time he addressed the issue of flying in the vicinity of Ukraine in the midst of the ongoing war.

Pilot of large planes in an airline in the Far East of Asia, in the video below, Rafael Santos, creator of the “Teaching For Free” channel, talks about how flights between Asia and Europe have been during this time when many companies avoid, for safety reasons, flying over Russian airspace, which used to be widely used in this connection.





Santos explains that the flight time was about an hour to an hour and a half longer due to the need to fly through southern Russia and Ukraine, passing through a stretch over North Africa and Turkey to head to Europe. .

And, in addition to the diversion, pilots still face the situation of reverting to old means of air navigation, as the planes lose their GPS signal when passing in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea.

“When you get close to Ukrainian airspace or the Black Sea, as they are in war operation there, the GPS signals are blocked. I believe that because of these missiles, these things that use GPS to orient themselves. So they have a jammera GPS blocker”, describes Santos.

He explains that the European Aviation Authority (EASA) is aware of this and issues information on where pilots will have to deal with the lack of signal, as well as the airline has a specific procedure for this.

“I took a flight just now that passed close to the Black Sea, cut through a little corner of the Black Sea down there, bordering the coast of Russia, passing close to Ukrainian airspace, and the GPS was blocked for a long time, around a few 15 to 20 minutes”, says the pilot.

In this stretch, they were only navigating through the inertial system, and adjusting the aircraft’s position through radio signals, and no longer satellite signals.

“It’s like flying in the old days, without the millimeter precision of the GPS. It’s the right thing? Not. Does it influence the flight, with risk, those things? Not too. It is a contingency procedure only. You lose for some moment, some space of time, this fine adjustment that the GPS gives, and you do it manually, as it used to be”, explains Santos.





In addition, some other features of the aircraft, dependent on the GPS signal, are also out of order, but without impacting flight safety.

Flight times have not only become longer on this route, but also in operations across the Pacific Ocean, connecting Asia with the United States, which used to pass through Russian airspace, but now remain over the ocean and Japanese airspace. .

Thus, in addition to the longer route, in one of the directions of the route the aircraft faces strong contrary winds, which were avoided when there was the option of flying over Russia.

“It is conflicting airspace, war airspace. You can’t even get close. People are terribly careful not to even enter Russian airspace detours. Even if authorized, we do not enter, for safety reasons and because the airspace is closed to Korean-registered aircraft, which is my case”, describes the pilot.

He ends by saying: “In short, we are flying further, spending more time, spending more kerosene and polluting more, unfortunately. In fact, war is a regrettable situation, an insane thing that ends up affecting everyone, whether we want to be close or not. Look at the price of oil there, of gasoline at the pump.”



