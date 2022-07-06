‘Brazil’s relationship with the 22 countries in the Arab League gains strategic meaning’, says Mourão

Vice President of Brazil spoke at the Economic Forum Brazil and Arab Countries on the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Eastern Europe

Hamilton Mourão, Vice President of Brazil



The government seeks to expand the range of relations through foreign trade. The speech of the Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), who participated in the Brazil and Arab Countries Economic Forum, reflects the effort to overcome difficulties in this period post-pandemic of covid-19. “When we finally thought about getting closer to overcoming this disease, the inclusion of the conflict between the Russia and Ukraine deepened the instability we wanted to see overcome. The rupture of production chains, indebtedness and inflation remain serious challenges for many of our countries, Brazil’s relations with the 22 countries of the Arab League gain an even greater strategic meaning in light of the current extreme context of instability and uncertainty”, stated.

Increasing business relations with the Arab nations is part of the list of market expansion projects by the Brazilian government. Mourão took the opportunity to highlight the opportunities in the infrastructure sector, especially the PPI, an investment partnership program. “In the investment partnership program, it is estimated that the contracting of investments scheduled between 2019 and this year 2022 in the infrastructure sectors will be in the order of R$ 1.3 trillion, considering values ​​to be executed from this year. Of this amount, the expectation is that around R$360 billion will be realized by the year 2025,” he said. Mourão added to the participants that Brazil has safe and stable regulatory frameworks for foreign investments.

*With information from reporter Daniel Lian