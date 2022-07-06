Build your own house! Microsoft adds construction and renovation simulator to Game Pass

House Flipper has been added to the surprise catalog by Microsoft

THE Microsoft added to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass the game house flipper — a home construction and renovation simulator — which is now free to play for service members. The game was developed and published by the studio Frozen District and arrived in stores in 2020. This addition to the catalog came as a surprise by the Microsoft on the last day of June, and will now allow many players to get their hands dirty to build many houses.

In the game, you’ll start needing to find money to build your own house, and there’s nothing better than looking for work in the good old neighborhood and doing services like wall painting, installing electrical equipment, heaters, repairing showers or air conditioning and maybe even work to furnish the houses.

Are video cards cheap? Is it time to buy?

Regardless of the approach you take, whether it’s creating the house of your dreams, helping the residents with their renovations, or if you just need to tear down a few walls to de-stress – House Flipper is here for you! So sit back, forget about your everyday problems and dive into the world of House Flipper… your world!

You will have many challenges ahead in house flipper, you will not always find a ready and perfect place for the renovation, sometimes it will be necessary to remove rubble, shards of glass and other things that can hinder the progress of the project. You will be able to use in your renovations all the equipment that a good professional uses, such as paint roller, squeegee, spatula, mop, hammer, in addition to your tablet to organize everything that needs to be done.

– Continues after advertising –

Did you like the news for the Game Pass? Want to build your own house in house flipper? Participate in the comments with your opinion, it is very important to us at adrenaline!

Illustrator creates dex with 151 “Pokémon” based on Brazilian culture, check out images

Bagmon is a hit! We talked to the creator of 151 “Pokémon” based on Brazilian culture

The franchise will have many new features such as a Bagdex App, a Cardgame and collectibles, as well as a 100% original game project



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: XboxWire