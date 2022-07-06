Can cryptocurrencies be taxed in Brazil? Project is in the Chamber

See what changes if the cryptocurrency regulation project is approved

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Currently, a bill is circulating in the Chamber of Deputies that provides for the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil. Understand how this can impact your investments in digital currencies!

What are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that work through blockchain technology, that is, a system for recording information in blocks, in a decentralized and secure way.

Through this technology, cryptocurrencies make their transactions valid. In this way, they do not depend on banks, companies or governments for their registrations to be approved.

How does the bill work?

Bill 4401/2021 aims to regulate cryptocurrencies in Brazil. The proposal has already been approved by the Senate, now it must pass the Chamber of Deputies, where it will have to be approved, and only then can it be sanctioned or denied by President Jair Bolsonaro.

If this bill is approved at all stages, cryptocurrencies will be regulated in Brazil and will have to meet some requirements to circulate, such as security-related issues.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

After regulation, investment rates in this type of asset should be high, however, the number of cryptocurrency investors should grow. The project’s rapporteur, Deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO), believes that the proposal will be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

How to buy cryptocurrencies?

To invest in the cryptocurrency market, it is necessary to create an account with a specialized brokerage. In Brazil, the main ones are Foxbit and Mercado Bitcoin.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @diana.grytsku / Freepik