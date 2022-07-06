Celebrity darling, Zuhair Murad parades feathers and colors in haute couture – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Zuhair Murad parades feathers and colors in haute couture (Photo: Getty Images)

the lebanese stylist Zuhair Murad showed this Wednesday (6) its Autumn/Winter haute couture collection, in Paris, and bet on an eclectic presentation, with voluminous pieces built with tulle and feathers, skirts and asymmetrical necklines, a color palette that goes from black to red. and green, and a wedding dress worthy of a princess, complete with a long veil and a starry crown.

know more

Trend for skirts, side slits give a super sensual touch to tight or looser dresses. These details, which can come as cutouts at the waist of the piece, were still present in the necklines.

Zuhair Murad parades feathers, colors and slits in haute couture (Photo: Getty Images)

Is it volume you want? Flowing tulle and feathers play the role of adding dimension to the look, whether at the hem, neckline or shoulders.

+ What is couture?

Zuhair Murad parades feathers, colors and asymmetry in haute couture (Photo: Getty Images)

Haute couture is a thermometer of bridal fashion trends for the season, and Zuhair Murad knows it. The designer presented a white dress all embroidered with silver stones, with a long veil, combined with a starry crown for an ethereal look.

Zuhair Murad presents a glittering, embroidered wedding dress (Photo: Getty Images)

+ In a top reminiscent of Madonna and a beret, Anitta goes to the couture show in Paris

As for accessories, turbans stole the show. Luxurious, they emerged embroidered with colored stones, forming flower designs and even eyes with crystal tears hanging down.