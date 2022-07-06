Chamber approves implementation of solid waste treatment center in Lajeado

A very important project was approved at this Tuesday’s session (05) at the Lajeado City Council. This is the implementation of a solid waste treatment center in the municipality. The company that wins the bid will be responsible for the execution and operation of the plant for a period of 10 years.

Heitor Hoppe (PP) highlighted some issues of the project and expressed concern about the situation of the dumps in Lajeado. “It should be clarified that here we are granting the area, it is not foreseen how to do it. It is important that we change the garbage collection system. It is not the company that will win the bid that has to determine how the dumps, collection and schedules will be, it is the Public Power that has to determine this”, he analyzes.

Carlos Eduardo Ranzi (MDB) said that the Executive Power should have paid more attention to the proposal. “I think the city government didn’t give the project the importance it deserves, as it did the public lighting project, and it deserved it. There are 150 thousand square meters that will be under the supervision of a company. In 10 years a lot will change in technology, probably environmental legislation,” he notes.

Health

In March of this year, the Chamber’s Committee on Education, Health, Environment and Social Action, led by councilor Ana da Apama (MDB) convened a Public Hearing to deal with health, specifically in relation to UPA and Health Posts.

At this Tuesday’s session, Ana recalled the March meeting and complained about criticism received from some councilors. “I’ve never presided over a Public Hearing and Ranzi criticized me a lot because he said the hearing didn’t work. It worked for me, doctors were hired later. Did you do anything to make the audience work? No”, she exalted, stating that she will convene a next hearing.

In response to the councilor, Jones Vavá (MDB), who was also quoted by the parliamentarian, said that he never criticized Ana for the hearing. “My intention was to bring the public bodies to this house and give explanations, perhaps there was a lack of interpretation on their part in interpreting my speech because I never mentioned her name or the commission’s name. I ask you to review my work”, he says.

Firearms and ammunition

One of the approved requirements was the request for an official letter to be sent to the Federal Senate in the form of a Motion to Support Bill No. , possession and sale of firearms and ammunition. Sérgio Kniphoff (PT), Marcio Dal Cin (PSDB) and Ana da Apama (MDB) voted against.

Kniphoff said it’s a matter not for politicians to decide. “If this supporting motion was for health, more books, or housing, I would be signing it. However, I don’t think it is a relevant topic for a City Council for something that is not relevant to the community. I ask that politicians let the Army rule over the use of weapons, it is not up to us”, he points out.

Alex Schmitt (PP), one of the proponents, said the project was a request from a sports shooter group. “The project deals with regulating the carrying of weapons by sport shooters, they need to defend this weapon because they are susceptible to being robbed. It is a proposal that brings more security to those who are adept at this sport”, he defends.

