Chamber approves Sports Law; there is disagreement between clubs and athletes

The Chamber of Deputies approved today (6th) the General Sports Law and a text that changes situations currently established by the Pelé Law. The draft report by federal deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) touches on the main legal framework regarding Brazilian sport, it is comprehensive and is the combination of initiatives that came from the Senate (such as the General Sports Law itself) and from previous projects in the Chamber. Although approved with an easy vote in the Plenary (398 to 13), the text brings some items that place clubs and football players on opposite sides.

An example of this is that hours before this afternoon’s session, posts from clubs in support of the project had negative responses from players. Ceará, Fluminense, São Paulo, Corinthians and Cuiabá were some of them. What was seen on social media was a final attempt by the athletes, who were previously articulating in a Whatsapp group.

In the publications, the clubs said that “the proposal does not remove any labor rights”. Players, on the other hand, understand that they will be more vulnerable. This was seen more clearly in Ceará’s post, to the point of leading the club to delete the message.

One of the items criticized is the reduction and installment of the value of the sports compensatory clause, an amount to which players are entitled upon contractual termination. Currently, the minimum amount due is equivalent to the salaries remaining until the end of the employment contract, and must be paid in cash. The Bill brings the reduction of this “fine”, with payment in installments. The text mentions that the compensatory clause can be based on 50% of the remaining balance of the contract or a termination fine agreed between the parties.

In addition, players question the possible percentage limit for payment of salaries attributed to the image rights. Today, 40% is the maximum that an athlete can receive via an image contract. The bill changes to 50%.

“There are points that are harmful to players. We also want to discuss this issue of termination. Reducing the termination to only 50% is wrong, wrong and affects labor rights”, said federal deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS) in the plenary.

The clubs’ position on the matter is further detailed in a note from Cuiabá. “If a player signed a contract for four years, but only fulfilled one, the club is obliged to pay the salaries of the four years. Nowadays, who can handle that bill?”, asks Cuiabá.

The club added that “this rule greatly harms finances, after all, in addition to paying 100% of the value to the player who left, we still have to have money for new signings, always thinking about the best for the team”.

The players mobilized by sending a document to deputy Felipe Carreras explaining the reasons why some items should be removed from the text. But they were not successful. Last year, there was approval of a request for the committee that dealt with the matter in the Chamber to hear lawyers and representatives of athletes. Although approved, the players claim that they were never consulted for the construction of the text — the approval of the urgent request exhausted the process in the commission and took the agenda to the Plenary.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PL-AL) said that the text was placed on the agenda because there was already an agreement for approval.

“I received in my office the president of the commission, rapporteur of the commission and I had no doubts yesterday in the text”.

More money to FAAP

The project even received some amendments from the plenary. One of them, made by deputy Afonson Hamm (PP-RS), would allocate a percentage to the Federation of Associations of Professional Athletes (FAAP). The amendment was rejected by the rapporteur, but was discussed as one of the highlights. The guideline was approved in plenary, providing for the transfer of 0.5% of players’ salaries and 1% of the amount received by clubs in national and international transfers.

Previously, article 57 of the Pelé Law provided for the transfer to FAAP, but this item was revoked in January 2021, in the context of the legislation that suspended the installment of Profut’s debts. Now, this redirection of money can come back into effect.

“It’s harmful to clubs. It aims to give money from the transfer of federative rights to the Federation of Professional Athletes’ Associations (FAAP). Someone always appears wanting to take money from clubs to entities that do nothing”, protested Flamengo’s vice president, Rodrigo Dunshee, on Twitter.

The bill that amends the Pelé Law will still be processed again in the Senate, which opens the possibility for the continuation of the discussion on the content of parts of the text in Congress.

“The text makes a historical correction about several problems that we had in the Pelé Law. This is a victory for this legislature. We are still going to forward the text to the Senate and there is still time to correct any situation that this commission failed to understand”, said congresswoman Celina Leão (PP-DF), president of the commission that analyzed the changes in the Pelé Law.

General Sports Law repeals other

The General Sports Law, text approved today in the Chamber, in practice changes the legal hierarchy related to sports in the country. If approved in the Senate again and sanctioned by the President of the Republic, it will repeal legal frameworks such as the Fan Statute and the Pelé Law itself. The idea is to unify Brazilian sports legislation.