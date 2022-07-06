Chance of having CR7 makes Chelsea leave Neymar aside

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar together. Many Chelsea fans (and football fans in general) must have been heartened by the news that the English club are willing to invest in signing the two stars this transfer window.

But the partnership between the Portuguese shirt 7 and the Brazilian attacking midfielder should not become a reality.

The “Rafael Reis Blog” found that the possibility of taking CR7 to Stamford Bridge has cooled London’s interest in entering into a negotiation with Paris Saint-Germain to have Neymar.

The main reason is economic. Despite having a new owner, American businessman Todd Boehly, who is eager to show what he is capable of, does not have room in his current budget to house two of the four highest salaries in football today.

Neymar occupies the second place in this ranking, with earnings of around 49 million euros (R$ 270.9 million) a year, and has already made it clear that he will not change teams unless he maintains his income.