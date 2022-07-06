Check out the five most expensive plays in Oscar history

The Oscars are one of the most important awards shows in the world and there are many moves behind the scenes before celebrities cross the red carpet. So, the stylists work for months to find the look perfect for customers and, look, it’s expensive, see?

Parts can cost millions of dollars. Thus, REDE+ listed the five most expensive in history. Check out:

FIRST PLACE

In 2019, Lady Gaga won the statuette for Best Original Song with the song ‘Shallow‘ for the movie A Star Is Born. So, the look consisted of a dress by designer Alexander McQueen and a diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co of 128.54 carats, which had been used by actress Audrey Hepburn in a photo shoot for the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Therefore, such luxury could only have a high cost: around US$42 million (R$ 227 million).

SECOND PLACE

Occupied by the necklace of actress Gloria Stuart in 1998, who played Rose in her old age in Titanic. Therefore, she, who had been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for the role, wore jewelry created by the brand. Harry Winstonwhich was a version of the famous Heart of the Ocean that appears in the film.

The piece had a 15-carat diamond and cost US$20 million, approximately R$109 million! What a ruffle right?

THIRD PLACE

Anne Hathaway’s full look at the 2011 Oscars was a real splurge. With a Valentino dress and jewelry Tiffany & CoO look was valued at R$31 million.

According to the Us Weeklythe actress would have received from tiffany which was equivalent, at the time, to R$ 1.5 million, to use the brand’s accessories.

FOURTH PLACE

The most expensive dress that crossed the red carpet not counting the accessories, it was one by Dior, worn by Jennifer Lawrence, in 2013. Therefore, the strapless long one cost US$4 million (about R$ 21 million). Wow!

FIFTH PLACE

Occupying another position of the most expensive dresses ever worn at the Oscars, comes a model chosen by Nicole Kidman in 1997. Thus, the piece, with slits on the sides, was from Dior and cost US$2 million (about R$ 11 million). .

Finally, did you already have an idea of ​​the value of the looks of celebrities for the Oscars?

