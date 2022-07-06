Check out the highlights of the weekend

Advertising

On Thursday (07), the public will be able to take a trip across the old continent in three films with lots of action and adrenaline, starting at 18:30. O Special Backpack Europe will pass through Scotland and England in 007 – Operation Skyfall; in France with the long Explosive Charge – The Legacy; and Spain in Relentless Escape.

a silent place is the debut of the week in Megapix session, Friday (08). In the title, directed by and starring John Krasinski, a family must remain in absolute silence to be able to go unnoticed and survive the onslaught of monstrous creatures. And hiding is also necessary for the protagonists of Anaconda 2: The Hunt for the Bloody Orchid and Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs that complete the special Hide and Seek Megapixstarting at 7:15 pm.

Megapix celebrates its birthday on July 8th. And to celebrate this date, the channel prepared a schedule with other birthdays of the month, on Saturday (09), from 16:25. Daniel Radcliffe in Master Trick: The 2nd Act; The Whites with Marlon Wayans; Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in Fast & Furious 7; and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Harrison Ford can be seen on Megapix garland.

Advertising

On Sunday (10) is pizza day, so the channel shows a Double Program with the greatest admirers of this delight, the quartet Leonardo, Donatello, Rafael and Michelangello, from 1:10 pm. Fans of the famous franchise won’t miss the new version of the 90’s eponymous classic,Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)and its sequence, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Tuesday’s highlight (12) are three titles with great battles that will require all the skill and commitment of the combatants, starting at 18:55. Travis Fimmel in Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds; Hercules with Dwayne Johnson; and Russell Crowe in Gladiator will show all their strength in the special Megapix Warriors.

THURSDAY (07)

Special Backpack Europe

007 – Operation Skyfall

On Thursday, the 7th, at 18:30

When shot on a mission, James Bond disappears and is presumed dead. However, when MI6 is bombed and M is targeted by a resourceful enemy, 007 returns to do his duty and protect M while all British intelligence tries to restructure.

Advertising

Direction: Sam Mendes

Cast: Daniel CraigRalph FiennesJudi DenchJavier BardemNaomie Harris

USA. UK. 2012. Action. 140 min.

Explosive Charge – The Legacy

On Thursday, the 7th, at 21:00

Frank continues working as a freight forwarder without knowing what the load is. He is hired by the beautiful Anna and her three helpers, but soon realizes that he has fallen into a trap. They kidnapped their father and demand that Frank help them take down a group that does human trafficking.

Direction: Camille Delamarre

Cast: Ray Stevenson, Ed Skrein, Loan Chabanol

Belgium. China. France. 2016. Action. 93 min.

Relentless Escape

On Thursday, the 7th, at 22:55

Will Shaw lives for the job. Even on vacation, during a boat trip through Spain, he can’t turn off. When his mother and brother are kidnapped, he discovers that his father is from the CIA and must help rescue a mysterious briefcase in order to see his family again.

Advertising

Direction: Mabrouk El Mechri

Cast: Henry Cavill, Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver

Spain. USA. 2012. Action. 93 min.

FRIDAY (08)

Hide and Seek Megapix/Megapix Session

Anaconda 2: The Hunt for the Bloody Orchid

On Friday, the 8th, at 19:15

On the island of Borneo, scientists search for a rare orchid that appears to be the fountain of youth. Interested in earning money from the plant, they start a risky expedition through the region.

Direction: Dwight H. Little

Cast: Johnny Messner, Kadee Strickland, Matthew Marsden

USA. 2004. Action. 97 min.

a silent place

On Friday, the 8th, at 21:00

The world has been taken over by terrifying creatures that launch deadly attacks at the slightest sign of noise. In this scenario, the couple Evelyn and Lee Abbott try to protect and raise their young children, Regan, Marcus and Beau, under total silence in a climate of extreme tension. Nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Score.

Direction: John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward

USA. 2018. Terror. 85 min.

Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs

On Friday, the 8th, at 22:45

The new Dinosaur Park creates a genetically modified creature to be the main attraction. However, when she escapes the cage, everyone’s lives are in jeopardy.

Direction: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Irrfan Khan, Jake Johnson, Judy Greer, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, Ty Simpkins

USA. 2015. Adventure. 124 min.

SATURDAY (09)

Megapix Party/Great Films Session

Master Trick: The 2nd Act

On Saturday, the 9th, at 16:25

The illusionist “Four Horsemen” remain on the run from the FBI. However, they are exposed by a young millionaire who forces them to steal a key to every computer system in the world.

Direction: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe

USA. France. 2016. Thriller. 129 min.

The Whites

On Saturday, the 9th, at 19:05

After failing an investigation and nearly getting fired, FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland must escort two millionaire sisters to an event and prevent them from being kidnapped. An accident causes them to assume the girls’ identities to save their jobs.

Direction: Keenan Wayans

Cast: Lochlyn MunroShawn WayansMarlon WayansJaime KingTerry CrewsJennifer Carpenter

USA. Comedy. 2004. 105 min.

Fast & Furious 7

On Saturday, the 9th, at 21:00

Toretto’s family is fiercely pursued by an assassin who seeks to avenge his brother’s death. As they flee, they still need to rescue a computer genius who is being targeted by terrorists.

Direction: James Wan

Cast: Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham

USA. Japan. 2015. Action. 131 min.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

On Saturday 9th at 11:30 pm

During the Cold War, Indiana Jones and young Mutt search for the Crystal Skull, a mystical object of great value, but soon realize they are not alone. Soviets led by the cruel Irina Spalko also want the object to try to dominate the world through it.

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia Labeouf, Karen Allen, John Hurt, Jim Broadbent

USA. 2008. Action. 119 min.

SUNDAY (10)

Ninja Turtles Double Program

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

On Sunday the 10th at 1:10 pm

Four young turtles live in sewers and are trained in the art of kung-fu by Master Splinter. Faced with the threat of the Destroyer, they must come out of hiding and save the city.

Direction: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Noel Fisher, Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek

USA. 2014. Police. 101 min.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

On Sunday, the 10th, at 15:05

April learns that the Foot Clan plans to free their leader, the Destroyer. The Turtles soon spring into action to stop the plan. When a new villain enters the scene, they’ll have police backup.

Direction: Dave Green

Cast: Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Stephen Amell

Canada. China. USA. Hong Kong. 2016. Adventure. 108 min.

TUESDAY (12)

Megapix Warriors

Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds

On Tuesday, the 12th, at 18:55

The opening of a magical portal allows Orc warriors to invade the previously peaceful planet Azeroth. On each side, a hero fights this war putting everyone at risk.

Direction: Duncan Jones

Cast: Ben FosterDominic CooperPaula PattonToby KebbellTravis Fimmel

Canada. China. USA. Japan. 2016. Adventure. 117 min.

Hercules

On Tuesday the 12th at 21:00

After performing his 12 labors, Hercules, the son of Zeus, is hired by the king of Thrace to train his army. His mission is to turn his men into bloodthirsty and merciless warriors.

Direction: Brett Ratner

Cast: John Hurt, Ian McShane, Dwayne Johnson

USA. Hungary. 2014. Adventure. 94 min.

Gladiator

On Tuesday the 12th at 10:55 pm

Maximus is a respected general of the Roman Empire and close to the Emperor. After a cruel plan, Maximus is forced to flee and ends up becoming a slave and gladiator.

Direction: Ridley Scott

Cast: Richard Harris, Oliver Reed, Russell Crowe, Djimon Hounsou, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen

USA. UK. 2000. Drama. 150 min.