US pressured companies not to sell essential technologies for the manufacture of semiconductor chips to the Asian country

247 – China has accused the United States of “technological terrorism” for its boycott of semiconductor production. The US pressured the Dutch ASML Holding NV and the Japanese Nikon Corp not to sell essential technologies for the manufacture of semiconductor chips to the Asian country.

“This is yet another example of the American practice of coercive diplomacy in abusing state power and exercising technological hegemony. It’s classic technological terrorism,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“It will only remind all countries of the risks of US technology dependence and lead them to become independent and self-sufficient at a faster pace.”

