China denies NASA claims it will dominate the Moon

O Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, on Tuesday, refuted the warning by Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, that China was planning to dominate the Moon.

Lijian said the United States has been creating smear campaigns against China’s space actions. According to him, the National Space Administration of China has always promoted the construction of a shared future for humanity in its activities in space. Furthermore, he refuted that there is an arms race in space.

“This is not the first time the head of NASA has ignored the facts and spoken irresponsibly about China,” Lijian said.

Over the past ten years, China has invested in space activity with a focus on lunar exploration. In 2013, it made the first unmanned landing on the celestial body and currently plans the same type of missions to the south pole of the Moon. In addition, it intends to launch rockets powerful enough to send astronauts to the Moon later this decade and is also eyeing a mission to Mars around 2030.

China is building a three-module space station called Tiangong, which will rival the International Space Station (ISS). The Chinese are barred from working at the ISS, due to US law that prohibits NASA from sharing data with Beijing. Therefore, Nelson said that China’s space program was military and claimed that it had stolen ideas and technology from others.

“We must be very concerned about the fact that China is landing on the moon and saying: ‘It’s ours now and you’re out’”, warned Bill Nelson on Saturday 2, to the German newspaper Bild.

When Bild asked what military purposes China might pursue in space, he replied, “Well, what do you think is happening on the Chinese space station? They are learning to destroy other people’s satellites.”

NASA has also started the Artemis exploration project that will take place this decade. The agency plans to send a mission with astronauts to orbit the Moon in 2024 and make a manned landing near the lunar south pole by 2025.

