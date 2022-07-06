Chris Evans Joins Emily Blunt in Netflix’s Super Production

Star Chris Evans (Marvel’s Captain America) has joined the cast of “Pain Hustlers”, joining Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”) in the Netflix production.

The project was presented during this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where its plot was compared to “American Hustle” (2013), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) and “The Big Short” (2015). The three films have in common plots of financial scams, told in a tone of acid humor by great filmmakers.

The synopsis explains that “Pain Hustlers” revolves around Liza (Blunt), a woman looking for a comfortable life for her daughter, who starts working for a small pharmaceutical startup in Florida, in the United States. Both she and the company begin to grow and Liza finally enters high society. It turns out that, after getting rich, she realizes that she has been involved in a conspiracy that could be fatal.

The screenplay is by Wells Tower, who made his film debut, but was once considered one of the most promising writers of his generation by the literary magazine The New Yorker. And the direction is in charge of David Yates, in a rare project outside the franchise of “Harry Potter” after seven films set in the universe of the writer JK Rowling – between the last “Harry Potter” and the first “Fantastic Beasts”, he still did “The Legend of Tarzan” (2016).

After having its rights acquired for more than US$ 50 million by Netflix, production on the feature should begin in August and there is still no premiere date.