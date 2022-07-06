CONMEBOL will analyze image of Corinthians fans tearing money at Bombonera | Corinthians

Conmebol, through its Disciplinary Unit, which judges punishable cases, will analyze an image in which Corinthians fans tear Argentine peso notes in the Bombonera bleachers, in Buenos Aires, last Tuesday, in a Libertadores game.

Before the match that defined Timão’s classification to the Libertadores quarterfinals, two Corinthians fans were photographed tearing Argentine currency notes.

The image was passed on by the local press and, this Wednesday, it was decided that it will be analyzed by the entity. The information was published by Marcel Rizzo, columnist for UOL, and confirmed by ge. A Disciplinary File against Corinthians has not yet been opened.

What can happen to Corinthians? The Conmebol Disciplinary Code points out, in Article 7, the possible punishments that a club can receive, ranging from a fine to closed doors. Already in Article 10.2 is where the case appears in which the club can be punished.

“2. The disciplinary sanctions provided for in Article 7 of these Regulations may be imposed on Member Associations and Clubs in cases of incorrect behavior

d) The use of gestures, words, objects or other means to convey any inappropriate message at a sporting event, particularly if it is of a political, offensive or provocative nature.”

On June 24, Conmebol fined Corinthians 30 thousand dollars exactly for one “breach of Article 10.2 literal d”. On the occasion, the punishment was given to the flags used by the Corinthians fans in one of the games in the first phase.

“1st. IMPOSE to SPORT CLUB CORINTHIANS PAULISTA a fine of USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND AMERICAN DOLLARS) for violating Article 10.2 literal d) of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The amount of this fine will be automatically deducted from the amount that SPORT CLUB CORINTHIANS PAULISTA will receive from CONMEBOL for Television or Sponsorship rights.”

It is worth remembering that Conmebol is already in the process of judging the cases of racism that took place in Corinthians x Boca at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the round of 16. A Disciplinary Expedient against the Argentine team has already been opened by this third case.

In the first, recorded in the Timão arena, on April 26, still in the first phase of the competition, the punishment to Boca took almost a month to happen. The penalty was US$ 30 thousand (about R$ 143 thousand at the current price).

On May 17, Corinthians visited Boca Juniors in Argentina and, again, cases of racism were recorded in the stands. The punishment took place on June 25 and was US$100,000 (about R$524,000 at the current rate) – the club can appeal until this Saturday.

