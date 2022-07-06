Corinthians can be punished after fan rips money at La Bombonera – 06/07/2022

The Conmebol Disciplinary Unit must analyze an image in which Corinthians fans tear Argentine peso notes and throw them towards Argentines in the match between the Brazilian club and Boca Juniors on Tuesday night (5) at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires. Aires. Corinthians won 6-5 on penalties, after 0-0 in normal time, and advanced to the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

The act is considered provocative by Argentines for citing the devaluation of their currency against the real — the country is experiencing economic chaos. Corinthians has already been fined US$ 30,000 (R$ 162,000) in this Libertadores for a similar act that occurred in the game against Boca at Bombonera in the group stage, on May 17. The club was framed in article 10.2, item D, of the Discipline Code, which deals with attitudes of the fans that can generate sanctions for Libertadores participants.

The text says that punishment can be imposed if “the use of gestures, words, objects or other means to convey any message inappropriate at a sporting event, particularly of a political, offensive or provocative nature” is noted. In the June 24 decision, the president of the Conmebol Discipline Court, Eduardo Gross Brown, understood that the gestures characterized provocative political messages from Brazilians to Argentines.

In the same game, Boca was fined US$100,000 (R$542,000) for racist acts by fans who imitated Brazilians from monkeys. The court also forced the Argentine club to enter the field in Tuesday’s game with a banner written “enough with racism”, with the same message displayed on the Bombonera screen throughout the match. There was no record of racist acts on Tuesday.

Fortaleza fans had already been caught tearing pesos towards Argentines in the game against River Plate, on April 13. There was no complaint to the Brazilian club in this case. In that same confrontation, a River fan threw a banana towards the Brazilians and the club was fined US$ 30,000 based on article 17 of the discipline code, which deals with discrimination.

If Corinthians is punished again, for being a repeat offender, it may receive a higher fine, but there is no risk of having to play matches behind closed doors or part of the Neo Química Arena interdicted. The case does not fall under the discrimination article, which had its sentences stiffened after the racist acts recorded in 2022 in the Conmebol tournaments.