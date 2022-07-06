Couple fined for stopping where they’ve been parking for 36 years

A couple from the city of San Francisco, US state of California, received a curious fine. Having stopped their car for 36 years in the same place, in front of their house, they received a notice of infraction for “parking on the sidewalk”. The information is from KGO-TV.

The fine was US$1,542 (about R$8,348) and she came with a threat of a fee of US$250 (R$1,353) a day if the car was parked there.

“Suddenly being told you can’t wear something you’ve been wearing for years is surprising,” said Ed Craine.

City planning chief Dan Sider said there is a city code in place decades ago to preserve the aesthetics of neighborhoods, banning cars from backyards and frontages. Authorities arrived at the scene after receiving an anonymous tip.

“I recognize that the owner of the property is frustrated. I think I would feel the same way in his situation,” said Sider. “But the Planning Code does not allow the city to approve illegal uses for having flown under the radar for a period of time.”

The couple even showed a photo from 34 years ago to prove that they always stopped cars there. “Why are you taking away something that is of great use, not just to us, but to our neighbors in terms of more parking spaces?” said Ed Crane.

In the end, with the family’s effort, the authorities agreed to withdraw the fine, but with the couple agreeing to no longer park on the sidewalk and only return if they build a penthouse on the site.

