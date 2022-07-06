Cruzeiro will represent at CBF due to VAR error in the disallowed goal against Ituano – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro’s board was not at all satisfied with the video referee’s performance in the tie with Ituano, on Tuesday night (5), at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu. So much so that, according to Itatiaia, he will enter with an official representation in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) because of Raposa’s first goal, annulled after a VAR check.

At 44 minutes of the first half, Bidu received on the left, kicked cross and Edu, in the middle of the small area, deflected to the nets. The assistant called offside, confirmed by VAR.

During Itatiaia’s sports day, referee analyst Márcio Rezende de Freitas pointed out an irregularity in the annulment of the Cruzeiro goal (see video below).

On social media there was a flurry of criticism for the way the offside lines drawn by the video referee. Cruzeiro himself made fun of it on Twitter.

“Does anyone understand these VAR lines? Wrong void for crooked lines,” she wrote.

In addition to the claim for the annulment of the goal, the Cruzeirense direction was also dissatisfied with the work of Bruno Arleu de Araújo, the field referee. The application of yellow cards to the celestial team, in the view of the board, was quite wrong.