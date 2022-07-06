Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Balances Above $20K After Voyager Files Bankruptcy with Liabilities Up to $10B

After the second night in a row of an attempt to recover beyond US$ 20,000, Bitcoin (BTC) returns to the mark this Wednesday morning (6) and sustains the level that is seen by investors as essential to maintain hope. that the market bottom has already been reached. At 7am, the cryptocurrency is trading at $20,190, up 2.4% in the last 24 hours. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Despite the slight decline from last night, when BTC came to flirt with $20,500, market agents welcome the price support above $20,000. For now, support (price with high demand to buy) in the region of $18,000 is preserved, enough to maintain gains in altcoins – today, Curve DAO (CRV), Evmos (EVMOS) and eCash (XEC) rise further 15%, and only Chain (XCN) shows losses among the top 100. The forecast for the month of July, however, remains pessimistic among analysts. For Alex Kuptsikevich of FxPro, it is still too early to expect a recovery. “At this stage, when we see only timid attempts to climb [do Bitcoin]it is too early to talk about confirmation that a downtrend has been broken,” said Kuptsikevich. The day is one of mixed sentiment among investors. On the negative side, fears of widespread bankruptcy by companies in the industry were renewed last night as crypto exchange and lending platform Voyager filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. In the document sent to US authorities, the company says it estimates it has more than 100,000 creditors and up to $10 billion in liabilities. Voyager, however, believes that “the amounts will be available for distribution to uninsured creditors.” Voyager’s bankruptcy is linked to the crisis installed by the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which has also filed for bankruptcy for its subsidiary in the British Virgin Islands. According to estimates, 60% of Voyager’s assets would be in the hands of Three Arrows. In a statement, Voyager CEO Steven Ehrlich said reorganizing the company “is the best way to protect” assets. Via Twitter, Ehrlich stated clients who have cryptos stuck on the platform will be compensated with a combination of their cryptos, shares and company tokens, as well as assets from the 3AC recovery. On the other hand, investors were relieved yesterday when it came to light that crypto lending platform Nexo has signed an agreement to acquire up to 100% of Vauld, an exchange that had suspended withdrawals due to liquidity problems. In addition, the Celsius platform, which blocked customer withdrawals three weeks ago, has been paying debts contracted with the DeFi Maker (MKR) protocol, according to public data consulted on blockchain. Since July 1, the company has transferred $183 million to the protocol, and in doing so has been able to recover Bitcoin that had been blocked as collateral. “By paying off debt, Celsius is possibly releasing collateral (in BTC) that can be sold on centralized exchanges or via the over-the-counter market to meet creditor demands and customer withdrawals,” comments Fundstrat analyst Walter Teng. “Given that DeFi loans are over-secured, it makes sense that they would do this, as the amount unlocked after the loan is paid is greater than the loan amount itself.” Watch: How they work and why Brazilians still fall for cryptocurrency scams

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,190.51 +2.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,146.21 +1.8% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 237.01 +4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.323841 +1.1% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.459657 +1.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours DAO Curve (CRV) US$ 0.976888 +17.6% Evmos (EVMOS) $2.58 +16.4% eCash (XEC) US$ 0.00004494 +15.2% The Sandbox (SAND) $1.26 +11.1% Avalanche (AVAX) $18.55 +7.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Chain (XCN) US$ 0.084369 -3.5%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.45 +5.85% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.34 +4.73% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 18.43 +4.95% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 19.69 +7.36% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.90 -0.1% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.99 +6.39% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.50 +6.13% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.67 +3.67%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (6):

Meta reaffirms plan to launch NTFs

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is expected to proceed with its plans to launch digital collectibles in NFT format, even with the recent slump in the cryptocurrency market.

Meta’s new head of fintech, Stephane Kasriel, said in an interview with the Financial Times that the company’s plans around non-fungible tokens have not changed “in any way.”

“The opportunity that [a Meta] see is that the hundreds of millions or billions of people who are using our apps today can own digital collectibles, and for the millions of creators out there who could create virtual and digital goods to sell them through our platforms,” said Kasriel .

Crypto lending platform shuts down

Crypto credit platform Porter Finance has closed its doors citing a lack of lending demand in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, developers said Wednesday.

The service allows Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) to issue bonds as a way to raise investments in exchange for the payment of income to users. These bonds offered a flexible, long-term credit option that offered advantages over protocol loans.

In a statement released yesterday, Porter said it was “not confident” that there would be large demands for loans for fixed-income DeFi products such as those offered on its platform.



