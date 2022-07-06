Death Note: Netflix Tries to Score Success with Stranger Things Creators After Live-Action Film Fails

Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer have opened a new production company and, in addition to the Stranger Things spin-off, will adapt the famous anime.

Already pick up the pen and select some nasty people names, because Death Note is back!

The Duffer brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, have started a new production company, Upside Down Pictures, and are already working on several new projects at Netflix, as Deadline announced on Wednesday (6). Among the most notable projects is a live-action adaptation of the popular anime. death notea spin-off of Stranger Things and a version of The Talismanby Stephen King.

This is the second time that Netflix has attempted a live-action version of Death Note, with the previous attempt being an adapted film version released in 2017. The eponymous anime adaptation has received much criticism for whitening the characters of Asian origin, being often compared. a Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson and poorly received by the public for the same reason.

While details on the series version of the Duffers are scarce, the new series death note will be completely separate from Netflix’s previous production on the story. Along with the anime adaptation, Upside Down Pictures is also developing a spin-off of Stranger Things.

The spin-off’s story comes directly from the Duffers, but as previously announced by the sibling duo, it won’t be about familiar characters from the famous series. “We’re hoping to find the right person to pass the baton while we do new things. We’ve read rumors that there’s going to be an Eleven spinoff or Steve and Dustin or another issue. That’s not interesting because we’ve done all this. We spent I don’t know how many hours exploring. all of that. So it’s very different…”

The Deadline report also notes that despite all these plans, the Duffer brothers are currently focused on wrapping up Stranger Things with Season 5, the last installment of the series. That means we’ll wait a little longer for the Death Note adaptation.

For those who have lived off the internet for more than ten years, death note is one of the most famous anime in the world that follows Light Yagami, a teenager with a strong sense of justice and a unique view of the world. When he discovers the existence of a book that can kill people by signing their names on the pages, he tries to exterminate the evil of the world – according to his own criteria – and ends up being sought out by the experienced investigator L.

This is another one of several animated productions being adapted for Netflix, considering that the streaming service has already launched the Cowboy Bebop series and has a live-action version of One Piece to debut.