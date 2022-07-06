Death notes on July 2, 2022

The information contained in this section is provided by funeral groups, and the Province is not responsible for the accuracy of data and additional information.

MRS. CLEMENTINA MATIAS GERALDI

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 88 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Sebastião Matias de Lara and Mrs. Esterina Boni, was the widow of Mr. Francisco Geraldi; she leaves her children: Nivaldo Francisco Geraldi; Donizete Geraldi, widower of Mrs. Elizabete Scarpelin Geraldi and Dulcineia Geraldi da Silva, married to Mr. Martinho Odimas Gomes da Silva. She leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 2nd, at 17:15 at the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade in the family plot. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MR. RUBENS GUERRERO MARTINS

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 72 years old, son of the late Mr. Francisco Guerrero Martins and Mrs. Elvira Ascari Martins. He leaves a sister, other family and friends. His burial took place on the 3rd, and the coffin left at 10:00 am from the Velório do Cemitério Municipal de Saltinho/SP to the Municipal Cemetery of the city of Saltinho/SP in the family plot. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MR. ALBERTO BALTIERI

He died on July 2, in the city of São Pedro/SP, he was 48 years old, son of Mr. Vinicio Baltieri, now deceased and Mrs. Irene Alves Baltieri; leaves daughter Bianca Caroline Baltieri. He leaves siblings, other family and friends. His burial took place on the 3rd, with the coffin leaving at 4:30 pm from the wake of the Municipal Cemetery in the city of São Pedro/SP, to the aforementioned necropolis in the family’s tomb. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. MARIA DE LOURDES MACHADO PINTO

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 87 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Benedicto Machado and Mrs. Laura Eliza Grellet, was the widow of Mr. Jose Carlos Pinto; she leaves her children: Decio Carlos Pinto, married to Mrs. Risalva Moraes Siqueira; Jose Aparecido Benedito Pinto, now deceased and Silvia Cristina Pinto Mendes Cruz, married to Mr. Edilson Mendes Cruz. She leaves grandchildren, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 3rd, with the coffin leaving at 1:00 pm from the Velório da Saudade, room 03, to the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade in the family plot. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MR. JOSE RIBEIRO DA SILVA

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 76 years old, son of the late Mr. Manoel Ribeiro da Silva and Mrs. Olindina Claudina da Silva, was the widower of Mrs. Maria Soares da Silva; leaves the children: Eliane Soares da Silva, married to Mr. Marcellus; Edivar Soares da Silva, married to Mrs. Lucia de Jesus; Evandir Soares da Silva, married to Mrs. Janaina; Eliene Soares da Silva, married to Mr. Frames; Erandir Soares da Silva; Erlandia Soares da Silva, married to Mr. Wenceslas; Erivanio Soares da Silva, now deceased; Evanda Soares da Silva, married to Mr. Rafael; Henrique Soares da Silva; Evanio Soares da Silva; Edenildo Soares da Silva and Elisangela Soares da Silva. He leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. His burial took place on the 3rd, having left the coffin at 15:00 from the family’s home located at Rua Eloy Costa Filho N° 262 – Jardim Paineiras neighborhood for the Municipal Cemetery of Vila Rezende in the family’s grave. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. MAURA ROSA BATISTELI

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 72 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Luiz Rosa and Mrs. Ana Romeiro, was married to Mr. Benedito Batista; she leaves her children: Luiz Orlando Batisteli, married to Mrs. Miriam Costa Batisteli; Ana Lucinda Batisteli and Bruna Gabriele Batisteli. She leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 3rd, with the coffin leaving at 16:00 from room “D” of the Wake of the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery to the aforementioned necropolis in the family’s tomb. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MR. CIRGIO NUNES NETO

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 83 years old, son of the late Mr. Raimundo Nunes Neto and Mrs. Marcelina Laurenço Mendes; he leaves behind his children: Fernanda de Moraes Nunes and Alexandre de Moraes Nunes. He leaves grandchildren, other family members and friends. His burial was held on the 2nd, and the coffin left at 2:00 pm from room “C” of the Wake of the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery to the aforementioned necropolis in the family’s tomb. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. ALICE ELZA BUZO PEROSI

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 89 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Angelo Buzo and Mrs. Maria Buzo, was the widow of Mr. Oswaldo Perosi; she leaves her children: Luis Carlos Perosi, married to Mrs. Marina Bueno Perosi; Kind Jose Perosi, married to Ms. Angela Maria Camattari Perosi and Elisabete Perossi Brossi, now deceased, leaving Mr. Cesario Brossi Neto. She leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-granddaughter, other family and friends. Her burial was held on the 2nd, and the coffin left at 1:00 pm from the Velório da Saudade, room “08”, to the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade in the family plot. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. MAURA APPARECIDA BRAGA RODRIGUES

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 81 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Apparecido da Silva Braga and Mrs. Apparecida Conceição Marques, was the widow of Mr. Waldir Rodrigues. She leaves siblings, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 2nd, with the coffin leaving at 4:30 pm from room “C” of the Wake of the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery to the aforementioned necropolis in the family’s tomb. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. EDINA CASALATINA MARCIO

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 75 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Domingos Casalatina and Mrs. Ema Albertini, was the widow of Mr. Orlando Marcio; she leaves her children: Domingos Ernesto Marcio, married to Mrs. Edna Pereira Marcio; Jose Claudio Marcio, married to Mrs. Neusa Marcio; Marcos Antonio Marcio, married to Mrs. Fatima Domingos Marcio; Edina Rosaria Marcio and Rodrigo Antonio Marcio, married to Mrs. Raquel Bortoletto Marcio. She leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 3rd, leaving the coffin at 10:30 am from the Velório da Saudade, room 04, to the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade in the family plot. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. MARIA DE LURDES PAGGIARO ORLANDINI

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 64 years old, daughter of the late Mr. Gildo Paggiaro and Mrs. Maria Possatto Paggiaro, was the widow of Mr. João Orlando Orlandini; she is survived by daughter Rafaela Paggiaro Orlandini. She leaves her grandchildren João Vitor and Luis Miguel, other family members and friends. Her burial was held on the 2nd, with the coffin leaving at 17:00 from the Velório da Saudade, room “08”, to the Municipal Cemetery of Saudade in the family plot. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MRS. MARTA MARIA FERREIRA ALVES

He died on July 2, in this city, he was 22 years old, daughter of Mr. Eduardo Alves and Mrs. Domenica Aparecida Ferreira. She leaves a brother, other family and friends. Her burial was held on the 2nd, with the coffin leaving at 17:00 from room 01 of the Velório at the Municipal Cemetery of Vila Rezende to the aforementioned necropolis in the family’s tomb. (ABIL GRUPO UNIDAS – FUNERAIS)

MR. ANTONIO LUIZ GRANDIS

He died on July 2, in the city of Piracicaba at the age of 80 and was married to Mrs. Veronica Quinelato Grandis. He was the son of Mr. Victorio Grandis and Mrs. Josefina Beloto, both deceased. He is survived by children: Edison Luiz Grandis married to Katie Elaine Soares Grandis; Maria Elide Grandis Costa married to Fanoel Cesar Costa. He also left grandchildren and other relatives. His burial took place on the 2nd, at 3:00 pm, leaving the mortuary urn of the Velório da Saudade -room 7, to the Saudade Cemetery, where he was buried in the family vault. (BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP)

MRS. LAURA COLLAÇO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS

She died on July 2, in the city of Piracicaba, at the age of 94 and was the widow of Mr. Pedro Rodrigues dos Santos. She was the daughter of Mr. João Collaço and Mrs. Juventina Maria Barbosa, both deceased. She leaves her children: Paulo Rodrigues dos Santos; Miriam Rodrigues dos Santos; Amauri Rodrigues dos Santos; Norberto Rodrigues dos Santos; Magali Rodrigues dos Santos Martin She also leaves 04 grandchildren and other relatives. Her burial took place on the 2nd, at 15:00 hs, leaving the mortuary urn of the “A” Wake of the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery, heading to the aforementioned necropolis, where she was buried in the family vault. (BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP)

MR. ORLANDO ARMELINI

He died on July 2nd in the city of Piracicaba at the age of 88 years and was the widower of Mrs. Lydia dos Santos Armellini. He was the son of Mr. Armelini Guido and Mrs. Angelina Armelini, both deceased. Leaves children: Maria Angela dos Santos Armelini Parizotto married to Pedro Luiz Parizotto, Rosana Aparecida dos Santos Armelini and Mario Jose dos Santos Armelini married to Sandra Rodrigues. He also leaves grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. His burial took place on the 2nd, at 3:30 pm, leaving the mortuary urn of this wake – Room B, heading to the Parque da Ressurreição Cemetery, where he was buried in the family plot. (BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP)

MR. ROBERTO ANTONIO TARANTO

He died on July 2, in the city of Mombuca at the age of 72. He was the son of Mr. Francisco Taranto and Mrs. Angelina Pompermayer Taranto, both deceased. He is survived by his son: Sandro Roberto Posato Taranto and a granddaughter. His burial took place on the 3rd, at 4:30 pm, leaving the mortuary urn of the Velório de Rio das Pedras, heading to the Municipal Cemetery of Rio das Pedras, where he was buried in the family plot. (BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP)

MR. JOSE PEDRO MENDES NEGRÃO

He died on July 2, in the city of Piracicaba at the age of 65 and was married to Mrs. Clenira Carias Negrao. He was the son of Mr. Flausino Augusto Negrão and Mrs. Aparecida Mendes Negrão, both deceased. He is survived by his children: Alexandre Carias Negrão, Marcos Mendes Negrão and Janaina Carias Negrão. He also left daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and other relatives. His burial took place on the 3rd, at 4:30 pm, leaving the mortuary urn of the Velório Parque da Resurreição room A, heading to the aforementioned necropolis, where he was buried in the family vault. (BOM JESUS ​​FUNERAIS GROUP)