Double miss Cruzeiro against Guarani, but continue with delegation in Itu; see available athletes | cruise

To reduce the players’ wear, Cruzeiro continues in the interior of São Paulo, after the 1-1 draw with Ituano, this Tuesday. The delegation will stay in Itu until the end of the week. On Saturday, at 11 am (Brasília time), there is a game against Guarani, in Campinas, for the 17th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
Paulo Pezzolano will not be able to count on Luvannor, suspended for his third yellow card, nor on Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani. To count on him, Cruzeiro would need to pay a contractual fine. The striker and the side will continue with the group in the interior of São Paulo, until the return to Belo Horizonte, on Saturday.
Luvannor and Bidu, holders of the team, are still in São Paulo so they don’t miss many training sessions with the group, since next Tuesday, 9 pm (Brasilia time), Cruzeiro takes on Fluminense, in Mineirão, for the return of the round of 16. of end.
Neto Moura, who served suspension against Ituano, returns to the team against Guarani. The player has been with the delegation in the interior of São Paulo since the beginning of the week, even without being able to enter the field this Tuesday.
There is also the possibility of Zé Ivaldo’s return to the starting lineup. He traveled with the delegation, but stayed at the bank in Itu. He was a doubt in the match due to muscle discomfort suffered in the match against Vila Nova, on Friday.
Players who are in Itu and can play against Guarani
- goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral, Gabriel Mesquita and Denivys
- Sides: Geovane Jesus, Romulo and Rafael Santos
- Defenders: Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wagner
- Socks: Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Fernando Canesin, Léo Pais and Daniel Jr.
- Attackers: Edu, Vitor Leque, Rodolfo, Breno and Jhosefer