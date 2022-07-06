Dutch farmers block supermarket distribution centers

They protest the government’s nitrogen policy. According to the government itself, about 30 percent of farmers could go bankrupt.

telesur – On Monday, Dutch farmers blocked about 20 supermarket distribution centers across the country to protest the government’s nitrogen policy.

With their tractors, farmers blocked the distribution centers of the largest Dutch supermarket chains in, among other locations, Veghel, Breda, Beilen, Woerden, Nieuwegein, Drachten, Heerenveen, Zwolle, Geldermalsen and Nijkerk. In some centers the lockdown lasted only a few hours, in others it lasted all day.

Delivery services also suffered from blockages and had to cancel many deliveries.

Farmers do not agree with the government’s planned nitrogen reduction policy. The consequence of the proposed measures is that farmers may have to close their businesses, relocate or make concrete plans to make their businesses more sustainable.

Very angry Dutch farmers block border between Holland and Germany. Harsh protests in many Dutch cities after politicians' decision to close dozens of farms and cattle ranches to reduce nitrogen by 30% – 70% to comply with EU regulations on nitrogen pollution.

As in other European Union (EU) countries, the Dutch government “follows instructions from Brussels that ‘the energy transition is inevitable’. Last week, the Executive ordered reductions in CO2 emissions of between 70 and 90 percent percent depending on the geographic areas, which is directly affecting the profitability of farms, but also the construction of new houses”, recalled the NIUS newspaper.

“According to the government itself, around 30 percent of farmers could go bankrupt,” reported Europa Press, noting that the Netherlands is one of the world’s biggest agricultural exporters.

“However, it has not met European emissions standards for decades, so in 2019 a Supreme Court decision forced the government to enforce these restrictions.”

