Edu criticizes CBF after VAR canceling Cruzeiro’s legal goal in a draw with Ituano

Cruzeiro drew 1-1 this Tuesday with Ituano, at Estdio Novelli Jnior, in a late game of the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the point won, the celestial team left the pitch unhappy with a legal goal annulled by the video referee (VAR) at the end of the first stage.

For Edu, who had shaken the net in the game, it is unacceptable for a person to make a mistake with a “computer and all the time in the world” in front of him.

understand the polemic

In the 44th minute of the first half of the match, left-back Matheus Bidu crossed the ball into the area and forward Edu appeared to deflect it towards the goal. However, the assistant invalidated the pitch on the field.

After a short time reviewing the play, video referee Pathrice Wallace Corra Maia (RJ) confirmed the irregularity in the bid and disallowed Cruzeiro’s goal.

However, the image provided by VAR shows the lines drawn wrongly. The red line shows Edu’s most advanced point, while the blue line – which would be the most extreme point of the last defender of Ituano – is not placed on the correct player.

Edu’s outburst

“It is difficult to talk about arbitration. In my point of view, it is unacceptable for a person to make a mistake in front of a computer with all the time in the world. I was convinced that I was not prevented because I saw a person in front of me. It is very difficult to come, if you donate , surrender and see a goal being disallowed with all this technology that the CBF has in games”, said Edu in an interview with Premiere.

“I can’t believe that this can happen in football nowadays. Today, once again, my team and I are harmed. should direct its focus to the next Serie B game.

Cruzeiro will return to the field this Saturday, at 11 am, against Guarani. The match for the 17th round will be played at the Earring of Gold of the Princess, in Campinas.