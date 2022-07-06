Emilia Clarke feels ‘nervous’ ahead of London stage debut

Emilia Clarke is feeling nervous ahead of her London stage debut credit:Bang Showbiz

Emilia Clarke is feeling “petrified” ahead of her UK stage debut.

The 35-year-old actress – who is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones’ – will star in ‘The Seagull’ at London’s Harold Pinter Theater and has confessed to looking forward to her first performance.

She shared, “I’m keenly aware of the fact that there will be people who love ‘Game of Thrones’ and are seeing the play for it. It’s ten times scarier because there will be people wanting to go and saying, ‘Well, she can only act on camera. , she clearly can’t act on stage,’ which is obviously her biggest fear.”

The show revolves around a group of lonely Russians who live on an isolated country estate.

And Emilia hopes to encourage people to visit the theater.

She added to the BBC: “I hope they come and say, ‘We’ve just seen the Mother of Dragons, oh how frustrating, she’s not on a dragon, that’s not what I paid for.’ Spoiler: I’m not on a dragon at any point in this play. But I hope what they get, as a sort of little extra, is that they enjoy this play they might not have seen otherwise.”