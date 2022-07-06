End of the line! Gilson Kleina is fired from Chapecoense after defeat to Londrina | Chapecoense

Gilson Kleina was fired from Chapecoense – Photo: Tiago Meneghini/ACF

Chape’s board met the press after the game and communicated the decision. According to president Nei Maidana, a meeting will be held this Wednesday to assess the moment and look for names that can take over the team following the national competition.

Gilson Kleina’s second visit to the West was short and lasted just over three months. He commanded Chapecoense in 15 matches, with 4 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses.

Alarcon Pacheco was also terminated from Chapecoense — Photo: Isabela Corrêa

Chapecoense occupies the 15th place in the Serie B table, with 18 points, just two points away from CSA, the first in the relegation zone.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WEST VERDÃO

The Chapecoense Football Association officially announces the dismissal of coach Gilson Kleina. The decision was taken on Tuesday night (05), in common agreement between the parties.

For the work provided and Gilson Kleina’s dedication in his second spell at Chapecoense – in which he led the team in 16 games – the club thanks the professional and wishes him success in future projects.

