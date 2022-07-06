Euro hits lowest price against the dollar in almost 20 years

Currency was steady at 1.0266 after hitting its lowest level since December 2002 at 1.0236 on Tuesday; phenomenon occurred due to concern about energy prices

O euro reached the lowest price in almost two decades in relation to the dollar, as concerns about the impact of rising energy prices on the eurozone economy continue to weigh heavily. The euro was stable at 1.0266 against the dollar, after reaching its lowest level since December 2002, at 1.0236, on Tuesday the 5th. “It is not just the threat of non-delivery that is weighing on the euro,” said Moritz Paysen, forex and rates advisor at Berenberg. “Already very high energy costs are also a burden. Energy costs in Europe are many times higher than in the US,” he added.

The Norwegian government intervened on Tuesday to end a strike in the oil sector that had cut oil and gas production, ending a stalemate that could have worsened Europe’s energy supply crisis. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has raised its natural gas price forecasts saying a complete restoration of Nordstream 1 flows is no longer the most likely scenario. The divergence between central bank tightening cycles across the Atlantic remained a focus for investors. “The big question is whether this deterioration in growth prospects is enough to reduce tightening cycles – especially the Fed’s,” analysts at ING said.

*With information from Reuters