Felipão goes to the Libertadores quarterfinals for the 8th time in 8 disputed – 06/07/2022

Athletico Paranaense got a draw at the end of the game, with Rômulo, in the 45th minute of the second half, and eliminated Libertad, in Asunción, and guaranteed its classification for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

After winning the first leg, in Curitiba, at Arena da Baixada, by 2 x 1, Hurricane suffered a choke from the Paraguayan team (it took 23 submissions), and left behind the score, with a goal from veteran Roque Santa Cruz, 40 years old, at the end of the first stage.

In the second half, Rômulo tied the game, which seemed to go to the penalty shootout and put Athletico for the second time in its history in the quarterfinals – the other was in 2005, the year in which it was runner-up.

The experienced coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, 73 years old, reached the quarterfinals of Libertadores for the 8th time in 8 disputed. The coach never fell in the first phase or in the round of 16 and always advanced to the round of 16. Champion in 1995 (with Grêmio) and 1999 (with Palmeiras), Felipão was runner-up in 2000 (Palmeiras) and reached the semifinals in 1996 (Grêmio) and 2018 (Palmeiras).

Felipe in Libertadores:

1995 – Gremio (champion)

1996 – Gremio (semi-final)

1999 – Palmeiras (champion)

2000 – Palmeiras (runner-up)

2001 – Cruise (Wednesdays)

2018 – Palmeiras (semi-final)

2019 – Palmeiras (Wednesdays)

2022 – Athletico-PR (Wednesdays)

Against Athletico-PR, Felipão reached his 78th game for Libertadores, being the 3rd Brazilian coach with more matches in the competition, behind only Renato Gaúcho (83) and Muricy Ramalho (79). In the next phase, Felipão will be able to move to 2nd position. In number of victories, Felipão (with 45), is behind only Renato Gaúcho, record holder with 50.

