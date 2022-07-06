Felipão vibrates with Athletico’s classification in Libertadores and cheers for Brazilians: “They will also wear out” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari hopes that, just as Athletico went through the Libertad-PAR , other Brazilian teams advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The red-black coach thinks about wear and tear to justify a possible balance.

In the Hurricane bracket, Fortaleza could be the next opponent. Tricolor de Aço drew 1-1 at home with Estudiantes and decides the vacancy on Thursday, in Argentina.

Another competitor from Brazil that can cross with Hurricane, this time in the semifinals, is Palmeiras. The alviverde team beat Cerro Porteño by 3-0, away from home, and needs to confirm the advantage this Wednesday, at Allianz Parque.

On the other side of the bracket, Atlético-MG and Corinthians qualified against Emelec and Boca Juniors, respectively. Flamengo beat Tolima 1-0 in the first leg, away from home, and decides at Maracanã.

We are rooting for the Brazilian teams to pass. It’s good for us. They will also wear out and play three championships. — Felipão, in a press conference

Technical sheet: Libertad vs Athletico

Rômulo replaces Vitor Roque and becomes Athletico hero

Athletico, Fortaleza and Palmeiras are also in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Hurricane and Leão do Pici beat Bahia (2-1, away) and Ceará (2-0, home) in the first leg. Verdão, on the other hand, lost to São Paulo (1-0, away).

In the Brazilian, Palmeiras is the leader, two points above Athletico, in second place. The Fortress, on the other hand, is the lantern.

1 of 1 Felipão, in the Libertad x Athletico match — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Felipão, in the Libertad vs Athletico match — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Hurricane suffered to get the classification in Asunción, Paraguay. Felipão’s team drew 1-1, on Tuesday, at Defensores Del Chaco, for the return game of the round of 16.

Roque Santa Cruz opened the scoring in stoppage time, but Rômulo equalized in the 44th minute of the second half. In the first leg, the Brazilian team won 2-1.

We are among the top eight and it is already a step forward. We aspire to better things and we need a little more quality. They know it. — Felipe

