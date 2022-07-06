Find out the height and weight of Justice League heroes in comics

The dcnauts stand out as one of the most fanatical fan groups in pop culture. The level of knowledge about the A.D that they own. With that in mind, we consulted the DC Comics Database to list some curiosities about the publisher’s heroes. This time, we will inform the height and weight of the main members of the Justice League in the comics.

To make a comparison, we will also post the height of the live-action versions of these characters from the DC supergroup. The weight of the actors we will leave out of this comparison as it is a more difficult detail to find.

Check the measurements:

Super man (Clark Kent)

Height: 1.91m / Weight: 107kg

Height of major live-action versions: Henry Cavil – 1.85m (The Man of Steel); Brandon Routh – 1.89m (Superman: The Return); Christopher Reeve – 1.93m (Superman: The Movie); Tom Welling – 1.90m (smallville); Tyler Hoechlin – 1.83m (Superman & Lois).

Batman (Bruce Wayne)

Height: 1.88m / Weight: 95kg

Height of major live-action versions: Ben Affleck – 1.92m (Batman vs. Super man); Christian Bale – 1.83 (Batman Begins); Michael Keaton – 1.75m (Batman); Robert Pattinson – 1.85m (The Batman); George Clooney – 1.80 (Batman & Robin); Val Kilmer – 1.82m (Batman Forever); Adam West – 1.87m (Batman – TV Series); Iain Glen – 1.85m (Titans).

Wonder Woman (Diana Prince)

Height: 1.83m / Weight: 75kg

Height of major live-action versions: Gal Gadot – 1.78m (Wonder Woman); Lynda Carter – 1.78m (Wonder Woman – TV Series).

Flash (Barry Allen)

Height: 1.83m / Weight: 88kg

Height of major live-action versions: Ezra Miller – 1.80m (Justice League); Grant Gustin – 1.83m (The Flash – series).; John Wesley Shipp – 1.85m (The Flash – 90s series).

Flash (Wally West)

Height: 1.83m / Weight: 79kg

Height of major live-action versions: –

Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

Height: 1.88m / Weight: 84kg

Height of major live-action versions: Ryan Reynolds – 1.88m (Green Lantern).

Green Lantern (John Stewart)

Height: 1.85m / Weight: 91kg

Height of major live-action versions: –

Aquaman (Arthur Curry)

Height: 1.85m / Weight: 147kg (!!!)

Note Regarding Aquaman’s weight, it is good to remember that he is a hybrid of Atlantean and human. And that it can survive in the high pressures of the depths of the sea, so it is understandable that its mass is greater.

Height of major live-action versions: Jason Momoa – 1.93m (Aquaman); Alan Ritchson – 1.88m (smallville).

Cyborg (Victor Stone)

Height: 1.98m / Weight: 175kg

Height of major live-action versions: Ray Fisher – 1.91m (Justice League); Joivan Wade – 1.73m (Doom Patrol).

Mars Hunter (J’onn J’onzz)

Height: 2.01m / Weight: 135kg

Height of major live-action versions: Harry Lennix – 1.93m (Justice League by Zack Snyder); David Harewood – 1.83m (supergirl).

Green Archer (Oliver Queen)

Height: 1.78m / Weight: 80kg

Height of major live-action versions: Stephen Amell – 1.85m (arrow); Justin Hartley – 1.89m (smallville)

black canary (Dinah Lance)

Height: 1.63m / Weight: 56kg

Height of major live-action versions: Jurnee Smollett – 1.67m (Birds of prey); Katie Cassidy – 1.71m (arrow).

Shazam (Billy Batson)

Height: 1.88m/ Weight: 97kg

Height of major live-action versions: Zachary Levi – 1.91m (Shazam).

Atom (Raymond Palmer)

Height: 1.83m / Weight: 82kg

Height of major live-action versions: Brandon Routh – 1.89m (legends of tomorrow).

Hawkwoman (Shayera Hol)

Height: 1.70m / Weight: 54kg

Height of major live-action versions: –

Did you like these trivia about the members of the Justice League? Comment on our networks.

For more information on dcnauts heroes, keep an eye on the DC’s legacy.

