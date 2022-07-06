Finland builds super gallery for nuclear waste at 430m depth | Energy and Science

The world has been looking for ways to define how best to store the approximately 260 thousand tons of nuclear waste produced by the plants in activity on the planet , focused on energy generation. This dangerous waste currently resides mostly in temporary compartments, usually inside the plants themselves.

Among many nations facing this dilemma, the Finland today has the most advanced solution in the works: an underground super gallery, excavated in pure rock 430 meters below the Olkiluoto power plant, a populated island off the country’s southwest coast. The facility, with works at an advanced stage, is expected to start operating in “2024 or 2025”, as reported by The Economist magazine.

The Onkalo nuclear deposit – as the site is called – will store garbage from the two Finnish plants in operation, in sealed tanks one by one, and later the entire structure will eventually end up sealed in the depths of the earth, where it must stay forever. The depth is considered safe Regardless of human activity, climate change or the types of fractures that an ice age could impose on the ground.

know more

Preventing the corrosion of these supercapsules is critical for safety, given the deadly potential of atomic waste for humans. The structure of the cast iron tanks, covered by copper, still has a layer of argon gas between the two metals. Altogether, each tank is 8 meters long by 1.05 meters in diameter.

The environments where the tanks must be stored will not have oxygen, as the gas we breathe has the ability to corrode copper.

The waste from nuclear reactors is a hot liquid and must remain so for hundreds of thousands of years before its radioactivity returns to approximately the same level as the ore it came from. ”This should last longer than the entire period that Homo sapiens inhabit the Earth until today,” compares the Economist.

Before being taken to the depths of the Finnish deposit, the atomic waste will need to sit for decades for initial cooling.

Subscribe to our newsletter here

At present, most of the waste from nuclear power plants is kept underwater in cooling pools, often within the plant’s own perimeter. There is also the possibility of cooling in a dry environment, however, the technologies available so far are considered temporary.

At Onkalo, each 350-meter gallery can accommodate 30 capsules, together containing 65 tons of radioactive fuel. The initial work foresees five of these galleries. Once filled, these corridors with the tanks in a row will be filled with bentonite, (a kind of sand with clay minerals, widely used for sealing in large structural works, such as mines and wells) before their entrances are sealed with a reinforced concrete cover. .

2 of 2 Elevator that takes workers almost 500 m deep at the Onkalo nuclear waste dump in Finland. — Photo: Antti Yrjonen/NurPhoto via Getty Images Elevator that takes workers almost 500 m deep at the Onkalo nuclear waste dump in Finland. — Photo: Antti Yrjonen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

All underground work on Onkalo will be done by robots, monitored from the surface. The intention of the company that manages the plant is, within 100 years, to completely seal the deposit, dismantle the structure of the plant and leave the area in the care of the Finnish government. In the Finnish interpretation, for future generations it is better to leave the region unmarked than to put up signs that could generate curiosity or bad intentions.

Sweden has a similar project to store waste from its nuclear plants, but at a mesos advanced stage than Finland. France’s deep storage efforts, while advanced, are met with public resistance. The US Yucca Mountain project, in the state of Nevada, is stuck in the middle of a political arm wrestling.