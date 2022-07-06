Flamengo presents stadium projects in Barra and receives ‘ok’ from Eduardo Paes | Flamengo



Rio de Janeiro Olympic ParkYasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Rio – One of the main issues behind the scenes at Flamengo in recent times is the possible construction of the club’s own stadium. And this may be getting closer and closer to happening. Last Sunday, President Rodolfo Landim, and CEO Reinaldo Belotti, met with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, to discuss possible land in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone, for the construction of the stadium. Paes would have signaled positively about the project. The information is from journalist Isabela Reis, from “Coluna do Fla”.

The mayor would have committed to helping Flamengo in everything possible. The main focus of the club is the space where the water park was located, inside the Olympic Park, without including the Maria Lenk Water Park and the Jeunesse Arena. However, as it is a private space, the use of the land would have to be approved by five entities. They are: Federal Government, City Hall of Rio, Rio Mais Concessionaire, Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) and the company GL Events.

Knowing these needs, Flamengo is also studying other terrains in the region. One of them is the space of the extinct Terra Encantada park. The club even negotiated the construction of the space with the furniture group Cyrela, in 2017. However, it was scared by the high values ​​requested, and the negotiation ended up not materializing. Now, with a different financial reality, president Rodolfo Landim evaluates the space as a second option for the construction of the club’s stadium.

While the questions regarding the possible new stadium are not resolved, Flamengo continues to send their games at Maracanã. This Wednesday (06), Rubro-Negro will host Deportes Tolima, from Colombia, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). The match will be valid for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América.