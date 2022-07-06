Flamengo receives an answer about Luís Henrique, makes a decision and hits the hammer in negotiation for the striker

Suddenly a full stop. The negotiation between Flamengo and Olympique de Marseille for striker Luis Henrique ended on Tuesday night (5). Rubro-Negro wanted to repatriate the 20-year-old athlete – revealed by rival Botafogo – through a loan from the French club. Talks with the player were already advanced, but the French have decided that they will only accept to negotiate if it is to sell him. The information was first disclosed by journalist Leticia Marque, from Uol.

The information coming from France in the last few hours has turned the case around. The deal, which during the afternoon was considered to be well underway, took a turn for the worse, with Fla giving up on the contract. The Club recently brought Everton Cebolinha to the position, but soon after lost Bruno Henrique, with a serious injury.

Now, the Flamengo board is looking for another reinforcement for the attack. Also on Tuesday (5) the name of an old acquaintance emerged as a possible return. Michael revealed that he wants to return to Brazil and has a promise with Marcos Braz:

“That the day I talk about returning to Brazil, he will always have the preference. For the affection, for the attention, for the respect he has for me, but if it doesn’t work out… It’s not just up to him (returning to Flamengo). If he has, two three clubs interested for example, he will be the first, if not (indicating that he goes to another team)”, Michael told sports commentator Alê Oliveira.