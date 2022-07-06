Flamengo sells 55,000 tickets for the game against Tolima

Fans guarantee full house at Maracanã and promise new party in Libertadores match

Excited, Flamengo fans don’t stop buying tickets for the match against Tolima (COL), this Wednesday (6), at 21:30 (Brasilia time), for the return of the Libertadores round of 16. The latest update, according to journalist Renan Moura, from Rádio Globo, is 55,950,000 tickets already purchased. The North Sector, which is the cheapest, is already sold out. About ten thousand were bought this morning alone.

As they won the first leg by 1 to 0, with a goal from Andreas Pereira, Flamengo will pass the stage with a draw at home. Any victory, of course, also gives Mengão a spot. Defeat by a goal difference will take the decision to penalties, without extra time. If they advance to the stage, Fla will face Corinthians in the quarterfinals, scheduled for the first two weeks of August, with the first game in São Paulo and the second in Rio de Janeiro. Mengo are looking for their third title in the competition.

For this game against Tolima (COL), Flamengo will not be able to count on striker Bruno Henrique, who is injured and will only return in 2023, nor on reinforcements Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal (the latter not yet announced, but already guaranteed), that can only play from the 18th of July. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro has important returns such as those of Willian Arão, recovered from Covid-19, Rodrigo Caio, better from tendinitis in his left knee, and João Gomes, who returns from suspension.

Thus, a probable lineup of coach Dorival Júnior has Santos; Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira (Rodrigo Caio), David Luiz and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Willian Arão, Everton Ribeiro and De Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Pedro (Marinho). Coluna do Fla will broadcast the match in real time, with narration by the star Rafa Penido.