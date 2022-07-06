Former Fluminense, Leandro Euzébio suffers a lightning kidnapping; PM recovers car | fluminense

Former Fluminense defender Leandro Euzébio and his wife had a scare this Tuesday. The couple suffered a lightning kidnapping in Unamar, in Cabo Frio, and came under the control of the bandits, who stole the victims’ belongings.

The information was initially published by O Globo and then confirmed by ge.

Despite the moments of tension, the couple was released by the bandits and is doing well. Then soldiers from the 25th Military Police Battalion (Cabo Frio) were called and recovered the car that was used in the escape.

1 of 4 Leandro Euzébio’s car recovered by the PM — Photo: Disclosure Leandro Euzébio’s car recovered by the PM — Photo: Disclosure

The action started in Unamar. In the hands of the bandits, the couple was taken in their own car, an imported SUV, to their home in São Pedro da Aldeia, which is about 27 km away. There, they had money and jewelry stolen, before being released and calling the police.

A siege was laid in the region, and the fugitives left their car and proceeded on foot. The PM found the couple’s vehicle abandoned on Estrada do Gargoá, in the Nova California neighborhood, in Unamar. The searches continue.

2 of 4 leandro euzebio fluminense — Photo: Fernando Cazaes/Photocamera leandro euzebio fluminense — Photo: Fernando Cazaes/Photocamera

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Leandro Euzébio was two-time Brazilian champion for Fluminense, in 2010 and 2012. He also had passages through Goiás, Cruzeiro, Cabofriense and Japanese football.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧