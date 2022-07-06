Former Russian president talks about using nuclear weapons and rules out the possibility of the country being punished – News









Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev mentioned on Wednesday (6) the possible use of nuclear weapons, ruling out the possibility of punishing the country by international justice, as the Criminal Court in The Hague investigates allegations of war crimes in Ukraine. .

“The idea of ​​punishing a country that has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world is absurd in itself. And this creates a potential threat to the existence of humanity,” wrote the current vice president of Russia’s influential Security Council on Telegram.











He also criticized the US government, which he accused of wanting to bring Russia to international justice, even though Washington has never been punished for the wars it has started in several countries around the world and which, according to the Russian, left 20 million dead.

Medvedev was president from 2008 to 2012, at a time when Vladimir Putin left office due to a legal term limitation and took over as head of government.











The Russian politician, who was also prime minister, was considered a moderate figure, but since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine he has become one of the main critics of Western countries.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is currently investigating alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Russia systematically denies any abuse attributed to its troops such as the bombing of civilians, summary executions or rapes. And it strikes back by accusing Ukraine of war crimes.





