Fun fact: How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

With the advent of technology to electrify cars and trucks, a very great curiosity comes to the fore, which is knowing the cost of charging an electric car here in Brazil.

As an example, a hybrid Jeep Compass was used and see the final result

With the pro-electrification movement taking place all over the world and starting to infect Brazil as well, a question that lingers in the mind of every Brazilian is whether or not it is worth paying for the consumption of an electric vehicle, that is, how much it costs to charge the battery of this model?

As hybrid and electric cars are becoming more and more common in the Brazilian market, people want to know how much it will cost at the end of the month to charge their battery!

In the video, a Jeep Compass 4xe was used that has a range of 44 km in electric mode and is being charged to serve as a test and so that the question can be answered about the expense of this consumption.

Just as a gasoline car has its tank in liters, a hybrid like the Compass 4xe has a battery in KWh. The liter of gasoline we know how much it costs at the gas station and the value of the KWh is described in your electricity bill.

The Compass has a battery of 11.4 KWh and in Santa Catarina, the price of the KWh corresponds to 0.54 cents. So calculating the expense of this consumption is very easy, see below!

Just multiply 11.4 x 0.54 and the result will be $6.15. This is the value that will correspond to charging the Compass 4xe battery completely, to travel 44 km. In gasoline, the same mileage traveled by the Jeep, the expense would be R$ 33.45.

Electricity is a wonderful thing!

Writing – Brazil of the Excerpt