Galaxy M53 combines good camera, battery and performance, but… | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M53 is another Samsung mid-ranger with a 108 MP camera. But to bring such an advanced sensor, the South Korean ended up making some cuts. What do we miss in the new? Is it worth buying? The design has changed and is cleaner without those vertical lines on the back of the predecessor. Samsung returned to bet on a cooktop-style look for the cameras, which reminds us of cheaper models of the brand like the Galaxy M22. The plastic finish on the back is now matte and available in blue, green and brown. The screen is basically the same as before, which is not bad. It’s a big panel with strong brightness, 120 Hz rate and Super AMOLED technology for great colors and wide contrast. The sound remains mono, which is a pity, but it delivers good power and strikes a balance between bass, midrange and treble.

Performance is on account of MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 combined with 8 GB of RAM that can be expanded using the virtual RAM feature. Despite not being a more powerful chip than the predecessor’s Snapdragon 778G, it was still faster in our speed test. Now if you only care about benchmarks, the M53 will disappoint you. The great highlight of the Galaxy M51 was its generous 7,000 mAh battery, but in the M52 we only had 5,000 mAh and this size was kept in the new one. In any case, we still have enough autonomy for a full day to spare. If you opt for the 60 Hz display, you’ll be able to charge the phone only every two days in light use. And the 108 MP camera? Despite this being the appeal of the device, the general quality of the photos is not surprising and is average for intermediates with a similar sensor. Despite presenting an evolution compared to its predecessor, the other cameras are a throwback with more limited ultra-wide and lower resolution macro. The camcorder records with good image and sound quality. Is it worth buying the Galaxy M53? Despite being a good phone, having the Galaxy A53 at a close price complicates the choice. Check out our full review at the link below and draw your own conclusions.

The Galaxy M53 5G arrived in Brazil in May 2022 by BRL 3,499. It is already found at a more affordable price, as you can see in the offers below:

