Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Needs to Let Meredith Go

Since meeting her in 2005, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) has become a beloved, albeit sometimes frustrating, friend. Grey’s Anatomy. She is bold, resilient, dedicated and reckless. But her complexities and imperfections are part of what makes her so compelling to watch.

We cheered for her as she grew beyond her mother’s impressive shadow and went from a brilliant but hesitant intern to a powerful surgical pioneer. However, as any viewer of Grey’s Anatomy You know, Meredith didn’t get to this point without going through some huge difficulties.

If anyone needs a refresher course on Meredith’s trauma counting within the walls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, we can do it.

She nearly drowned, witnessed someone shoot her husband. Furthermore, she suffered a miscarriage and held her friend’s hand after he was hit by a bus. Likewise, is this the place where your mother, stepmother, and countless friends and co-workers died, and the cherry on top? The whole place is emblazoned with your dead sister’s name.

Given what she’s been through, it’s no surprise that, after weighing her options last season, she took an incredible job opportunity to move to Minnesota with her new boyfriend and head up the Gray Center as director and head of general surgery.

And yet, Grey’s Anatomy seems determined to do anything but make Meredith Gray happy.

Everyone can leave… except Meredith

For starters, there’s obviously more detail to Meredith’s story arc than just what’s up to the writers. There’s no doubt that the series will deal with contracts and pressure from the network as they decide what will happen to the main characters. And that’s not to say that Meredith needs to be dropped from the series and permanently released from Gray Sloan’s shackles.

The problem last season was that Meredith ended up being punished for wanting to grow up and move on simply because her superiors think she owes a place something. This place, unfortunately, hurt her as much as it helped her. In a series that is widely known for its diverse group of career-oriented women, it’s disheartening to see this great woman end up in the doldrums. All of this because she is being burdened by a legacy she rejected from the start.

Firstly, there have been several characters on this series who were allowed to leave Gray Sloan to pursue other endeavors. In the Season 10 finale, everyone’s favorite Cardio-God Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) bid farewell to Seattle to run the prestigious Klausman Institute for Medical Research in Switzerland and do cutting-edge cardiothoracic work.

Likewise, Callie Torres (Sara Ramírez) followed her heart and her girlfriend to New York, and Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) left to start a private practice — even getting a successful spin-off. While they were all valued members of the surgical team, these characters, along with many others, prioritized themselves and left Seattle. Therefore, they were not stopped by their friends and co-workers.

It’s almost a parallel that actress Ellen Pompeo suffers, when she sees many of her co-stars leaving, and she being needed to stay. After all, there is no Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith.

Meredith is not to blame for this and needs to follow

Now Meredith, who literally put her blood, sweat and tears in this hospital, isn’t just being blamed for wanting to leave. But she is being completely manipulated into staying by the people who are supposed to support and encourage her.

To add insult to injury, she’s finally found a post-McDreamy boyfriend (Scott Speedman) who won’t be reunited with an ex allegedly killed or stabbed to death by a child trafficker.

But suddenly she’s gained Chief Surgery status, all so she can’t be with him. That choice isn’t fair to former chief Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) either, as the show is using her burnout as an excuse to drag Meredith through the mud using the chief of surgery position as punishment rather than promotion.

The most recent episode had Bailey literally telling Meredith “you broke, you bought”, placing all the blame on Meredith, and made it look like Bailey was running away from her problems and trying to absolve herself of any blame.

This isn’t the first time Meredith has been accused of selfishness for prioritizing her work. In seasons 10 and 11, when her husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey) wanted to move to Washington to work with the president on a brain mapping initiative, he resented Meredith for wanting to stay in Seattle for her family and career.

Now, years later, we have Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) accusing Meredith of sabotaging the residency program and comparing her to her mother, who was known to be cold and cruel. As the once revered Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital regresses to a shell of its former glory, Meredith suddenly becomes the scapegoat for all the hospital’s shortcomings, because it seems no one else wants to deal with it.

The show needs to reinvent itself and let Meredith be happy or go

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this whole situation is that Grey’s Anatomy proved that it can successfully switch between Gray Sloan and Gray Center. Over the past season, the series has flown seamlessly between happenings in Seattle and Minnesota as Meredith worked on Parkinson’s project.

We even have some great new characters with Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Dr. Bartley (ER Fightmaster), so it’s unclear why Meredith is being forced to stay in Seattle to clean up a mess that isn’t hers.

At the end of that day, Meredith deserves to be as happy as – if not more than any other character in Grey’s Anatomy. She earned that right.

While other characters have cited her fame, name and reputation as reasons why she can’t leave Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, the season 18 finale served as a greatest hits montage of some of Meredith’s most traumatic memories. Ultimately what she showed us was that as much as she might hurt, it’s time to let her go.

As she said in this last episode, the end of an era is easier said than done. However, while we wait for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, we can only hope that our twisted sister finally gets the peace she deserves. And yet, may she not be fighting for the right to live her own life.