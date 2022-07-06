‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Is ‘Fantastic’, Describes Chris Pratt About Franchise Ending

Last Guardians of the Galaxy movie is expected to hit theaters nationwide on May 5, 2023

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 7/6/2022 at 12:10 pm – Updated at 12:32 pm

In a new interview with Digital Spy, Chris Prattspoke once again about the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy” after its third film. But this time, instead of being sad about the team’s departure, he didn’t save words to praise the work done by James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad”).

“It’s fantastic. James Gunn saw a cut the other day […] and he is very proud of the work that everyone has done. He said it’s the best job we’ve all done. He’s very, very confident. The script was wonderful. And I can say that he made a true masterpiece, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He made all three movies, which is rare and really special in a world of big-box trilogies.”declared Pratt.

THE Men’s Health he had already talked about how he is dealing with this phase of farewell to Peter Quill/Star-Lord, a character he has played since 2014 in the MCU. And she couldn’t let go of nostalgia. “You want to be aware and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it. You can’t accept more than just being present. So I’m present.”confessed the star to the vehicle.

ABOUT “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3”

Despite the farewell atmosphere, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be full of news involving the group. They are also set to appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens on July 7, 2022, and the Baby Groot will star in a series of shorts for Disney+, where the Guardians Christmas special will also be released. Its synopsis has yet to be revealed.

The filming of the film has already been completed, and it promises to end not only the journey of Pratt, but also of Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third film in the trilogy still has Will Poulter (“Maze Runner”), Maria Bakalova (“Borate”) and Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians”) in the cast.

Recently, the actress Daniela Melchiorknown for living in mousecatcher in “The Suicide Squad” and – now – in the team of “Fast & Furious 10”, has been confirmed in the cast of the sequel.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.

