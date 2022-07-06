‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ turns 15 in 2022; See curiosities about the fifth movie of the magical saga!

The saga ‘Harry Potter’ became a great watershed in the fantastic genre, both with the original novels and with the film adaptations. And, in 2022, the fifth chapter of the filmic journey, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’complete 15 years of release.

commanded by Davis Yateswho took over the director’s chair after Mike Newellthe production brings Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) back to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his fifth year. He soon discovers that much of the wizarding community has been led to believe that Voldemort’s return (Ralph Fiennes) was a lie invented by Harry, which casts doubt on its credibility. In addition, Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy) imposes on the school the presence of Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), who becomes the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. It turns out that Umbridge’s classes, while approved by the ministry, cover only mild topics, leaving students unprepared for the perils of today.

Encouraged by his friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), Harry decides to meet in secret with a group of students, aiming to practice magic. The group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army”, but soon comes to be seen as a threat to the Ministry of Magic itself.

Box office success (encompassing US$942 million worldwide, the second highest grossing year), the film also received positive reviews and even earned a BAFTA nomination.

To celebrate its imminent anniversary, we have prepared a short article listing some backstage trivia.

During filming, Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) banished Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Grint from staying within five meters of their new BMW, because while filming ‘The Goblet of Fire’ they spilled milkshake on their vehicle.

J.K. Rowling gave more than seventy names for the tapestry of the Black family tree, complete with details of the relationships between each member.

Helen McCrory was originally cast as Bellatrix Lestrange, but, due to her pregnancy, was replaced by Helena Bonham Carter . McCrory was asked to play Narcissa Malfoy, Bellatrix’s sister, in ‘The Half-Blood Prince’ .

Evanna Lynch "beat" 15,000 girls for the role of Luna Lovegood. She was ninth out of thirty finalists, and when it came time for the audition videos, the producer David Barron stopped right after Lynch's video and said, "She's Luna."

Watson seriously considered whether or not to continue acting in the franchise after the fifth chapter, but decided to stay, considering it would be quite awkward and uncomfortable to watch the movies with someone else playing Hermione.

Since ‘Order of the Phoenix’ includes wand duels at an elite level, a “wand choreographer” (Paul Harris, who is actually a professional choreographer), was brought in to create the style and techniques for this unconventional fight. The result consisted of five basic moves, with each actor and actress able to adapt them to best match the personality of their characters.

Staunton was the producers’ first and only choice to play Dolores Umbridge.

Stephen King revealed that Umbridge's character was the "best villain brought to life since Hannibal Lecter".

Kenneth Branagh was originally going to return for a brief appearance as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart. Harry would meet him while visiting Ron's father Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams), at the St. Mungo's, and would establish Lockhart's incurable amnesia after the incidents of 'The Chamber of Secrets'. However, the scene was cut because it broke the narrative rhythm and because of budget obstacles, as it would have required the construction of a new film set.

All scenes inside Hogwarts were shot on studios, making this the first film in the franchise not to use any castles or cathedrals for filming.

