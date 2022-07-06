“He didn’t even buy the ticket…”; Al Hilal requests to release Michael after 7 months in Saudi and information reaches Fla

Flamengo ended up giving up on hiring Luis Henrique after the deal was already taken for granted, the player’s father spoke recently and the athlete was looking forward to playing for Rubro-Negro. The position of Olympique de Marseille displeased the Flamengo leaders, who did not agree with last-hour demands and CRF went out of business.

Many Flamingo fans agreed with the Flemish decision and are already campaigning for a new name: Michael, who recently passed through Mengão and clearly stated that he wants to return to Brazilian football. He didn’t even buy a ticket to return to Arabian football in the hope of staying here for good.

Michael’s representatives try to find a chance for the player to play again in Brazilian football. There are two Brazilian clubs interested in their football, but Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengohas the priority to bring it. This journalist learned that Al Hilal’s leadership did not like the attacker’s statements here in Brazil, even because he signed a contract for up to three seasons and only served 7 months of that bond.

It is ruled out, at least for the moment, the possibility of borrowing it for free. The chance of the business going forward is with money at stake. Arabs are happy with football that Michael presents and accept release it through at the same amounts invested in it in January: BRL 46 million.

Another possibility would be a loan with a purchase obligation following these values. Thus, Flamengo or any Brazilian club that wants the sprinter’s return will need to be very flexible with the Arabs. The very good relationship with Al Hilal weighs in favor of CRF, mainly because of the deals made with Cuéllar and also with Michael.