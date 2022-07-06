How to copy Rafa Kalimann’s favorite wavy hair – Vogue

+



Learn to reproduce Rafa Kahlimann’s wavy hair (Photo: Instagram)

Mermaid wavy hair is one of the hair trends of the moment. From Kaia Gerber at the Met Gala 2022 to Julia Roberts at the Cannes Film Festival, the effect with loose, lightly marked waves is winning over celebrities and has also become a favorite of national celebrities, such as presenter Rafa Kalimann.

Hair stylist Diego Andradez explains that medium and long lengths facilitate the reproduction of the effect, which guarantees a mermaid-style look. According to the professional, having the right tools and products is the right bet to be able to copy the look. “This hair has a wavy a little more in evidence, with a more marked finish, different from curls made with a curling iron. In addition, the waves are horizontal, contributing to this idea that refers to a mermaid”, he explains.

Learn to replicate Rafa Kalimann’s hair (Photo: @rafakalimann)

“To achieve this effect, it is necessary to use a triondas, a styler that has three heated rods for modeling. It is important to apply a thermal protector before starting to style the hair. Finally, remember to use a product to activate the wavy , as a spray finisher or beach spray”, says Diego.

“Another option to ensure greater durability to the hairstyle is to use mousse on the strands that are still damp to prepare them to be molded”, teaches the professional. “Wait to dry completely and place the strands in the triondas, using the tool to mark them for a few seconds. Control the intensity of the wavy according to the time”, he explains. At the end, use a setting spray to ensure the waves last longer.

below, the Vogue delivers a selection of products to reproduce Rafa Kalimann’s favorite wavy hair:

