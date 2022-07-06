The internet is a great ally when it comes to keeping people informed, right? You can access multiple sites and read different news, and Google News brings together several of these sites in one place, making it even easier. But look: it can be improved!

Curious to know how? Take a look at the article below and see how to customize the Google News feed, choosing what will appear as a suggestion for you.

How to customize the Google News feed

Open Google News (Android | iOS); In the bottom menu, tap on “Following”; Tap the “+” symbol to add interests; Some options appear as suggestions, but you can use the search bar to find more; Search the source, subjects or location, then tap the name to see related news; Tap the star in the top right corner to add it to your feed.

Choose what to follow to access your favorite sources, topics and locations on Google News (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

After that, your choices will appear in a special corner when you open the app again. In the “Sources” section. Pretty cool, huh? Now you can keep an eye on all the subjects that interest you.

Your favorite Fonts appear in a separate section in the main menu (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Don’t forget to send this article to your friends and I’ll be back with more tips soon!