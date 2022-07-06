How to save photos to the cloud | 5 apps

If before it was common to save images in flash drives and external hard drives, knowing how to save photos to the cloud has become indispensable. After all, if the user loses the storage device, there is nothing to be done. Although it is possible to lose files in the cloud, there are solutions that make this unlikely, such as good old backup.

Also, most popular cloud storage services offer free plans. For the most part, the free space is quite small. In practice, this allows you to test the platform before subscribing to a paid and more flexible package.

In some services, university and corporate accounts gain broader storage options. Those who do not have this advantage can combine free plans from different platforms. Here are the most popular options on the market. But in another opportunity, we reveal which is the best cloud storage. Worth reading before choosing the ideal service for you.

1. Google Drive

Compatibility: Android, iOS and Desktop

Price: Free with in-platform purchase options

Google Drive is, among many others, another Google product. This option is especially useful for those who use some Android phones, which already come with the ecosystem apps installed by default. In addition, users can back up directly from the phone’s gallery through Google Photos. The platform offers three plans:

Free: 15 GB of storage;

Basic: 100 GB of storage for R$6.99 per month or R$69.99 per year;

Standard: 200 GB for R$9.99 or R$99.99 per year;

Premium: 2 TB for R$34.99 per month or R$349.99 per year.

Any of the paid plans allows you to share the space with up to 5 users. Like the other solutions on the list, Google Drive can be accessed from both mobile and PC. In both cases, the platform offers a fluid and intuitive interface.

2. OneDrive

Compatibility: Android, iOS and Desktop

Price: Free with in-platform purchase options

OneDrive is another strong contender on the list. A Microsoft product, its plans don’t just have storage, but access to exclusive Office apps and features. As a result, prices are higher than those charged by rivals. As what interests us is the space offered, this will be the focus given in the available plans.

Free: 5 GB of storage;

OneDrive Standalone: ​​100GB of storage for BRL 119.00 per year;

Microsoft 365 Personal: 1 TB of storage for R$359.00 per year;

Microsoft 365 Family: 6TB for up to 6 users for R$449.00 per year.

The app allows you to store and sync files, photos and videos from your gallery. Microsoft also offers corporate plans, whose prices start at R$32.00 per user per month and reach R$80.00 in the same way.

3. Dropbox

Compatibility: Android, iOS and Desktop

Price: Free with in-platform purchase options

Dropbox is another traditional solution for anyone looking to save photos and other files to the cloud. Here it is also possible to backup directly from the gallery. Unfortunately, the values ​​are quoted in the dollar and, as a result, can weigh on the pocket of the Brazilian user – especially in times of devaluation of the Real.

Plus: 2TB for $11.99 per month;

Family: 2TB for up to 6 users for $19.99 per month;

Professional: 3 TB for $19.99 per month.

Like OneDrive, Dropbox has enterprise options. In this case, the values ​​range from US$ 18.00 per user to US$ 30.00 per month. You can also subscribe to a custom plan, the value of which varies depending on the features and space you choose.

4. iCloud Drive

Compatibility: iOS and Desktop

Price: Free with in-platform purchase options

iCloud Drive offers as much convenience as Google Drive, but the option is unfortunately limited to iPhones or desktop access. The practicality is due to the backup, which sends images from the cell phone gallery directly to the cloud.

50 GB of storage for BRL 3.50 per month;

200 GB of storage for BRL 10.90 per month;

2 TB of storage for R$34.90 per month.

In this case, the plans do not offer additional features. Here we are just talking about storage. By the way, although it is possible to access iCloud from any computer, this is not the best solution if you don’t have an iPhone at hand. For Android users, the ideal recommendation is Google Drive and, in the background, the other options on the list.

5. Amazon CloudDrive

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Price: Free with in-platform purchase options

Of all the solutions, Amazon Cloud Drive is the least complete. This is a benefit offered by the company to all customers, and apparently there is no possibility to expand the storage.

The platform is completely free and, so far, only 5 GB are available for each registered email. Also, supported files are limited to photos and videos. Although it fulfills what it promises, the solution lacks the synchronization feature with the cell phone gallery.

When it comes to saving photos in the cloud, it is important that the user knows how to back up not only from the cell phone, but also from the computer. This process, it’s worth noting, is different between Windows and macOS machines, so make sure you have the correct tutorial in hand before venturing through the menus.