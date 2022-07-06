How to see the end of the carvery board on Google Maps

Did you know that it is possible to insert the end of your card in the Google Maps for rotation days? In this way, the application automatically traces routes and avoids blocked roads on days of the week when your vehicle cannot circulate.

This feature is also found in Waze, the tool’s competitor. In the case of Maps, the rotation information is automatically updated according to the region searched. The feature is useful for those who drive in these cities often, but it’s also worth saving your license plate to avoid a negative surprise when you hit the road. Know how!

Open Google Maps and tap the icon with your profile picture; In the menu, select “Settings”; Then tap on “Browsing Settings”; Open Google Maps settings (Screenshot: André Magalhães) Select the “Avoid rotation fines” tab to choose your card; Mark the end of your vehicle’s license plate and tap save. Maps will create alternate routes on rotation days. Save the final plate number to receive alternative routes (Screenshot: André Magalhães) To search for a route, enter the destination address that passes through the city with the rotation; Before starting your trip, it is possible to check the final plate numbers for the daily rotation. Learn how to see the end of the rodízio sign on Google Maps (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

How to create alternate routes in Maps

In addition to the rotation option, Google Maps includes other options to customize your trips to your preference. On the “Navigation Settings” screen, it is also possible to adjust the app to avoid routes with highways, tolls and ferries. With these options, just plan your trip and hit the road.