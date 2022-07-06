Hunter Moore, the most hated man on the internet [com vídeo]

From the same producers of The Tinder Impostera Netflix production that left everyone glued to the screen, now comes a new documentary entitled The Most Hated Man on the Internet. Upon discovering that the daughter had had nudes shared on a website without her consent, the actress and former model Charlotte Laws she went into “mother mode with nothing to lose” and began a manhunt that exposed her ‘little’ intimacy to more than 350,000 people. “I did what any mother would do. I defended my daughter.” Explicit photographs of Kayla, then 24, in topless were stolen from a personal computer by a hacker and posted online.

The photos were taken in front of the bedroom mirror but with no intention of being shared (publicly). They were safely stored – so Kayla thought – on her laptop. Charlotte was able to find and follow the digital trail to find out her daughter’s executioner and realized that she worked as a DJ. It was then that she filed a complaint with the police and handed them the information (in full detail) that she had gathered about the criminal. As she searched for more information about the hacker, Charlotte realized that her daughter had not been the only victim.

Site was a distribution center for revenge pornography

The platform on which the images had been posted was a distribution center for revenge porn, a place where sexually explicit videos or photos (usually of partners or ex-girlfriends) were shared without their consent in order to humiliate. “Young people, especially girls, kill each other over revenge porn. I hope this series sheds light on how this destroys lives,” she pointed out. The crime, which began in 2012, had, in a way, the connivance of the police, which, without the support of modern digital legislation, did little or nothing to prevent the sharing of images on the website IsAnyoneUp.com.

The founder claimed he had created the site “purely by chance” after he posted a cheeky photo of a woman he slept with on an inactive site. He eventually discovered that 14,000 people had seen the photo. It was then that he realized that he was facing a gold mine – illegal. But while the man was protected by anonymity, the women saw his privacy violated in the lowest possible way. At least two women were fired from their jobs after the photos were made public. One even lost custody of her children.

«Replied a nice letter with a picture of the penis»

It didn’t take long for Charlotte to discover the criminal’s name. Hunter Moore, and who, at age 36, managed the site from his parents’ basement. As soon as he got the name, he found a cell phone number and called. But whoever answered always hung up. Undeterred, Charlotte and her husband – a lawyer – sent a series of letters asking Moore to “cease” his illegal activities. However, the truth is that it had the opposite effect. The hacker looked more confident than ever. “He was laughing at us,” he recalls. “Replied to a nice letter with a photo of the penis“.

Still, and despite being a criminal, social networks cheered with his exploits and Moore ended up gaining fame. he came to have 600 thousand followers on Twitter and revealed that the site he managed had over 350,000 subscribers and that it had about 30 million page views monthly. He guarantees that he earned more than 300 thousand euros per month with the site. “He became something of a celebrity and threw parties where he worked as a DJ. It was then that I disguised myself to give him the papers”, says Charlotte, who even received death threats after she began to take measures against the man.

Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence ‘helped’ the FBI to take action

The vigilante began to receive more and more emails, calls and messages from other victims who gained courage after celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence having seen their private life ravaged. It was from there that the FBI began to pay more attention to this phenomenon and Charlotte did not miss the opportunity to do justice for her daughter. Thanks to her efforts, another 500 women had the strength to denounce men who posted intimate content on online platforms.

In 2014, the FBI gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Moore with aggravated identity theft and complicity in unauthorized access to a computer. They closed the site, broke into the parents’ house and seized the computers there. The hacker pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, having been released in 2017. Kayla, now 34, is a successful realtor and is getting married in the next few days.

Anna Delvey, the false heiress who tricked the stock market powers

Anna Sorokina landed in New York with the aim of opening a private club for the elite. She adopted the nickname Delvey and posed as a German heiress to a fortune valued at 50 million euros. (…read on here)

Follow Impala on Instagram