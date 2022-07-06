“If he did so…”; After Vidal refuses Boca and closes with Flamengo, Tevez vents and sends a message to Mengão

In search of the qualifying zone of the Liberators cupFlamengo has an appointment scheduled against Corinthians for Sunday (10), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Rubro-Negro is in eighth place in the Brazilian with 21 points, four less than the Corinthianswhich is the last team in the G4. For the relegation zone, the difference is four points too.

In search of evolution in performance, the board of Dearest has been investing in reinforcements for the next transfer window that opens on the 18th. One of the players that is close to being announced in Gávea is the midfielder Arturo Vidal, who plays for Inter Milan. The imminent departure of the Chilean to the Flamengo aroused mixed feelings from his former teammate Carlos Tevez.

During an interview with ‘TyC sports‘, the technician of Rosary Central, it was all praise behind the wheel and celebrated the athlete’s departure to the Brazilian club. However, he regretted the financial difference between the clubs in Argentina compared to the Brazil. “If he did it like that (to get it right with Flamengo), he is a phenomenon. Vidal is a player for any club. He is a great player. You know the past. I know that for Argentine football to bring a player with these characteristics is very difficult. the dollar is today, how do they pay you?”, questioned.

Teammates at Juventus in 2014, Tevez played in 46 matches and scored 21 times. Already Vidal played 48 times, with 18 scored. In addition to the conquest of Italian Championshipaccording to information disclosed by the portal ‘ESPN‘.