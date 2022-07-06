Injured defender is doubt in Paysandu against Confiança-SE

Re-Pa for bicolors is already a thing of the past. Although the team has not won the victory against its biggest rival, the atmosphere continues to be one of total relaxation among the players of the Boogeyman, as they remain among the first placed in the classification. Back to activities for their next challenge in Série C of the Brazilian Championship, Paysandu will have to look for a solution for a possible absence in the defense.

Justice fines Paysandu in Serie C, but releases Curuzu

Paysandu promotes tickets for the game against Confiança

Set pieces continue as “Achilles’ heel”, in Paysandu

On the morning of this Tuesday (05), the Paysandu squad started preparation under the technical command of Márcio Fernandes, for the confrontation that will take place on Saturday (09), at 19:00, at Estádio da Curuzu, against Confiança-SE, for the 14th round of the national competition. For this game, in addition to right-back Leandro Silva, suspended with three yellow cards, defender Lucas Costa can also be left out.

In the middle of the second half of the classic, the defender collided with the goalkeeper Thiago Coelho and had to be substituted. Also on Sunday, at the press conference after the game, coach Marcio Fernandes talked about using the defender. “Lucão left the game on a bad move. Let’s see the exams to see how he will perform. He will hardly have conditions for the next game,” he said.

During the training that took place today, Lucas Costa did not participate in the activity. The athlete went straight to the health department, where he began the recovery process with the club’s doctors. With the possibility of not having Lucas for the weekend and with Marcão also injured, the squad has Bruno Leonardo, Douglas and young Lucas Marreiros as options.