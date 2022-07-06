Instagram shows instability for the second time in less than a month – Tecnologia

A person using the Instagram app on mobile
Instagram showed instability in the morning of this Wednesday (6/7). According to users, the main functions of the social network, such as direct and feed, are not working.

On the website Downdetector, which receives complaints about websites, profiles have reported problems on the platform since last Tuesday (5/7), but the “errors” intensified this morning. “Instagram is so horrible, not even to receive the message will not work!”, commented a profile.

“What a disrespect from Instagram, so far no note to say when this will be fixed,” wrote another user on Downdetector.

This is the second time that Instagram is among the most talked about topics on other social networks, in less than a month, due to instability in the operating system. On June 29, the application failed to function for about 24 hours.

